Game #117: Diamondbacks 3 @ Giants 2

It’s a little late out here on the East Coast. But I wouldn’t miss Stone Garrett’s MLB debut for much. He’s not Corbin Carroll, but he’s a great story. If you haven’t seen the video of him calling his parents to share the great news, stop reading, go find it, then come back.

Tonight’s game comes after two disappointing ones. The goal now is a simple series split. It’s Zach Davies versus Carlos Rodon. The odds aren’t in our favor, but hopefully it’s not as written in Stone (tee hee) as it might seem here at the outset.

One thing to keep an eye on throughout the game: Dan Bellino is behind the plate tonight. No Bum on the mound to spice it up, but intriguing to say the least. (it did not end up being interesting at all...)

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS GIANTS Carson Kelly - DH LaMonte Wade - RF Josh Rojas - 2B Joc Pederson - LF Emmanuel Rivera - 3B Wilmer Flores - 2B Christian Walker - 1B Brandon Belt - 1B Stone Garrett - LF J.D. Davis - 3B Cooper Hummel - C Brandon Crawford - SS Jordan Luplow - RF Austin Slater - CF Alek Thomas - CF Tommy La Stella - DH Geraldo Perdomo - SS Austin Wynns - C Zach Davies - RHP Carlos Rodon - LHP

Innings 1-3

The first third of the game was rather uneventful for the Diamondbacks. One highlight, Rodon was at 47 pitches to get through 3 innings. Sadly this was more a result of 6 strikeouts through 10 hitters than great at bats though. The only base runner Arizona mustered was a Luplow walk.

The Giants had a pretty uneventful first two innings. In the second, JD Davis walked and then took second on a Slater single, but Davies got out of the inning unscathed. Unfortunately, the third ended the monotony. Wade Jr homered to center followed by a Flores double which just missed a home run as well. No other runs scored.

D’Backs Notes: Stone Garrett struck out in his first at bat. He battled a bit, but in general, he looked more overmatched than I’d have liked to see. Also, Thomas got his leg stuck in the outfield fence on the Wade Jr home run play; it was scary to watch in slow motion, but no injury was apparent thankfully. Thomas also thought the Flores double was a home run for a split second, which is funny to watch in retrospect, but we should all be glad Flores isn’t younger and faster or it easily could’ve been an inside the parker.

1-0 GIANTS

Innings 4-6

The snakes bit back immediately with a small 2-out rally; Walker singled then Garrett doubled him home for his first MLB hit! He probably should have had a triple, but he spent some time admiring what he thought was a home run. Didn’t matter either way though, Hummel struck out to end the inning. After that, pretty much nothing else of note happened until the top of the sixth. Rojas walked (and stole second), then two outs later Garrett got on via Catcher’s Interference and Hummel got hit by a pitch to load the bases. But Luplow struck out, ending that threat.

Meanwhile, Davies was effectively working around some loud, hard contact. He made it through 5 innings allowing only the home run and five hits with six strikeouts and two walks. He only threw 82 pitches. For the sixth, Devenski came in, and promptly gave up a MASSIVE home run to JD Davis...

D’Backs Notes: Both Rojas and Perdomo stole bases (Perdomo having reached on an infield dribbler and an error). Davies did well and ought to be well rested for his next outing.

2-1 GIANTS

Innings 7-9

The snakes attempted to come back in the seventh. Kelly doubled and took third on a wild pitch, but Rojas struck out to end that threat. Then the eighth came around. Walker singled off new pitcher Leone, Garrett doubled again, moving Walker to third. Things looked rough when Hummel popped out. But McCarthy hit for Luplow and singled in both runs! Unfortunately he ran into an out at second, but the damage was done! They couldn’t add onto to the lead in the ninth.

The Giants couldn’t score despite several opportunities against Holton. Ramirez was brought on to put out the fire and he succeeded, picking Yaz off second and striking out Flores in the seventh! Mantiply had the eighth and pitched around a two out single without much issue. Melancon had the save opportunity. He struck the first batter out on a wild pitch that got too far away, starting the inning out on a sour note. But Perdomo made an unassisted double play on a grounder to retire the baserunner before a pop out ended the game!

D’Backs Notes: Kelly’s double was nearly a home run. Varsho made a phenomenal catch in center in the eighth and Perdomo’s double play in the ninth are definite high points for the night!

3-2 DIAMONDBACKS WIN!

Conclusion

This was an interesting game. It definitely classifies for “pitcher duel.” But it wasn’t the prettiest pitcher’s duel either. Davies got hit hard but made sure the ball always went to a fielder, and Rodon ratcheted up his pitch count early on his way to 11 strikeouts. The bullpens were surprisingly strong on both sides. Lots of pinch hitters and runners late in the game. Who says strategy in baseball died with the DH? (me. I did. I said that.)

A late game for me, with an early morning ahead, but well worth my while.

I ended up with some spotty internet in the seventh. My apologies to any excellent comments from the end of the game: I have not seen them. I am using my phone’s hotspot just to finish this review and head to bed. So I liked Steven Burt’s comment about Marte’s pinch hit at bat for Thomas. I laughed out loud and woke my dog up; winner winner chicken dinner in my book!

Tomorrow is an early getaway game. 12:45pm Arizona start. Gallen (8-2, 2.94 ERA) on the mound opposite Logan Webb (11-5, 3.00 ERA). This is poised to be a pitcher’s duel, and I for one, can’t wait to watch it!