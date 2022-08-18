Snake Bytes 8/18: All About Garrett

McCarthy’s clutch hit, Varsho’s catch help D-backs rally to beat Giants

DAULTON VARSHO, WHAT A CATCH! pic.twitter.com/T5TdQQGItF — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) August 18, 2022

Stone Garret a spark in debut

The D-backs outfielder had his contract selected from Triple-A Reno on Wednesday, completing what has been an eight-year odyssey through the Minor Leagues with a detour into real estate and a fortunate decision to create a LinkedIn page.

Stone Garrett CRUSHED his first MLB hit. pic.twitter.com/pF9P7GsQC6 — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) August 18, 2022

Stone Garrett's MLB debut was a certified success.



Hear from the man of the night pic.twitter.com/OWLLSJKXCo — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) August 18, 2022

Diamondbacks calling up power-hitting prospect Stone Garrett

Sources: Outfielder Stone Garrett is being called up by the Arizona Diamondbacks. Garrett, 26, is hitting .275/.332/.568 with 28 homers and 95 RBI in Triple-A this season. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) August 17, 2022

Diamondbacks select Stone Garret, designate Paul Fry

The Diamondbacks announced that they have selected the contract of outfielder Stone Garrett. To create room for him on the active roster, infielder Seth Beer was optioned to Reno. To open a spot on the 40-man roster, left-hander Paul Fry was designated for assignment. Robert Murray of FanSided reported Garrett’s promotion before the official announcement.

LinkedIn helped Stone Garret get big league job with Diamondbacks

Stone Garrett thought it was a little strange that all of his Reno Aces teammates were hanging around the clubhouse long after the game on Tuesday night, but he didn’t think too much of it.

It wasn’t until manager Gil Velasquez and hitting coach Nick Evans came into the room and started talking about him in front of the team that he realized what might be happening.

“I blacked out because I had a feeling,” Garrett said. “And Nick said, ‘Stone, you’re going to the big leagues.’”

Baseball News:

Rangers fire President of Baseball Operations Jon Daniels

“This morning I informed Jon Daniels that his contract would not be renewed at the end of the season and that he is being relieved of his duties effective immediately,” managing partner Ray Davis said in a press release announcing the move. “Jon’s accomplishments in his 17 years running our baseball operations department have been numerous. He and his staff put together the best teams in this franchise’s history that resulted in five playoff appearances and two American League pennants between 2010 and 2016. His impact on the growth of our player development, scouting, and analytics groups has been immense. Jon has always had the best interests of the Rangers organization in mind on and off the field and in the community.

MLB umpires association, adamant that crews are simply upholding rules, address home-plate collision rule in statement

“This rule change was adopted after Buster Posey was involved in a home plate collision and suffered a severe leg injury. The Players Association and the owners decided to protect their key assets (players) and adopted the home plate collision rule that players are now complaining about.”

The umpires contend they are simply upholding the rule that’s on the books, one that the league sent a memo to teams about earlier this month. The memo came with illustrations and reminders about how and where a catcher can and cannot set up as he receives the ball from a fielder.

“It’s simple: don’t block home plate without possession of the baseball or change the rule,” the umpire’s statement said.