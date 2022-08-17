Snake Bytes: 8/17 - Dog Days

Diamondbacks News

Arizona 1, San Francisco 2

This one was a pitcher’s duel through seven innings. Then Arizona’s bullpen got involved.

Kelly Cruises

Merrill Kelly was in fine form last night. The veteran righty went seven innings, giving up no runs on four hits while striking out seven. His season ERA now sits at 2.81.

Kennedy Crashes

Arizona was in line to pull off a hard-fought 1-0 victory until it was time to call upon the closer. This sounds familiar.

Pirates’ Castro Suspended One Game

MLB has handed down their disciplinary judgement for the Pirates’ Castro after he was found to have a cell phone with him during the game against the Diamondbacks Tuesday of last week.

Emmanuel Rivera Brings Confidence to Lineup

Rivera’s performance since coming over in the Luke Weaver trade has been a breath of fresh air so far in what has been an otherwise forgettable season.

Diamondbacks Mid-season Top-30

Unsurprisingly, Corbin Carroll, Druw Jones, and Jordan Lawlar rank at the top for the Diamondbacks. Deyvison De Los Santos was the biggest riser, while Ryan Bliss took the biggest fall. Jones and Carroll’s names litter the leaderboard of best tools in the organization.

Indications are, this will be soon

.@Dbacks fans, get used to seeing Corbin Carroll do this pic.twitter.com/sQWM3o6Ja0 — Reno Aces (@Aces) August 17, 2022

Other Baseball News

Braves, Harris Agree to Extension

The Braves have moved swiftly to lock up yet another budding star on a contract extension, announcing on Tuesday night that they’ve signed rookie center fielder Michael Harris II to an eight-year, $72MM contract spanning the 2023-30 seasons. The contract contains club options for the 2031 and 2032 seasons as well.

Verlander-Cease Showdown Fizzles

The battle between the top two candidates for this year’s AL Cy Young Award wound up not being the pitching duel many were looking forward to as both starters wound up coughing up three runs.

MLB Mid-season Top-100

Arizona is well represented here. Seeing the talent that Corbin Carroll is keeping on the list is yet another reason to get excited about him.