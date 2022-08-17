Diamondbacks Farm Report: August 16, 2022

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 1-3 record

Top Prospects Performances

Reno CF Corbin Carroll (#1): 2-for-4, 2B, SB (10), R, K

Hillsboro SS Jordan Lawlar (#2): 0-for-4, 3 K

Reno RHP Drey Jameson (#6): 5 IP, 11 H, 6 R, 0 BB, 4 K, 98 pitches (60 strikes)

Amarillo RHP Slade Cecconi (#7): 5 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 BB, 6 K, 84 pitches (53 strikes)

AAA: Reno Aces 2, Salt Lake Bees 10; 63-49

A rough night all around for the Aces, as Drey Jameson allowed six runs in five innings of work. The Reno offense was limited to two runs on four hits and no walks despite playing in Greater Nevada Field. The lone offensive highlight was Dominic Canzone’s fifth inning home run, his twelfth with Reno this season. Corbin Carroll accounted for two of the team’s hits, a stolen base, and scored on a Wilmer Difo sacrifice fly in the fourth.

AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 10, Midland RockHounds 7; 52-57

Amarillo scored eight runs in their first four trips to the plate to take a commanding lead in this game. Pitching prospect Slade Cecconi got touched up for a pair of two-run homers, but managed to strike out six in five innings. While there wasn’t a great game with runners in scoring position, they made the hits they got count in addition to quite a few extra base hits with a runner at first. Eduardo Diaz launched his eleventh homer of the year in the second and Ti’Quan Forbes hit one out in the eighth for the Sod Poodles’ tenth and final run of the evening. Kenny Hernandez coughed up a three-run homer in the seventh, but the duo of Kyle Backhus and Blake Rogers put up scoreless innings to close it out.

High-A: Hillsboro Hops 1, Eugene Emeralds 8; 47-60

A run of solid starts came to an end, as Jamison Hill got lit up for six runs in five innings. The Hops had equally as rough a game scoring runs as they did preventing them, with Deyvison De Los Santos’ sixth home run with Hillsboro accounted for their only run. Jordan Lawlar struck out three times in four at-bats, although he’s been hot at the plate for the past two weeks as it was his first game without reaching base since August 2nd.

Low-A: Visalia Rawhide 1, Fresno Grizzlies 6; 39-70

Visalia hitters could not solve Jordy Vargas, as the 18-year-old Dominican allowed just one hit and one walk in five innings. On the other side, Diomedes Sierra struggled with hit batters and sloppy defense behind him. Sierra allowed three runs, one being earned, on three hits, one walk, two hit batters, and eight strikeouts. Visalia position players committed three errors in the field, all on the infield. Gavin Conticello’s infield hit to first base scored the Rawhide’s only run of the night.