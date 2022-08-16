Snake Bytes: 8/16 - Mad Bummed

Last Night’s Game

Diamondbacks 1, Giants 6: Sad Bum lost in LOB City

“A poor start from Madison Bumgarner plus missed opportunities early sunk the Diamondbacks in the first of a four-game series against the San Francisco Giants. Bumgarner allowed six runs in his final three innings on the mound and the D-backs left eight runners on base, twice leaving the bases loaded. The loss is the D-backs’ eighteenth loss in their last twenty games at Oracle Park.”

Jack, your thoughts?

Since signing with #Dbacks Madison Bumgarner has earned $41,000,000 to date



In 59 Starts he has the following line: 316 IP, 14-26 Record, 4.79 ERA, 54 HR allowed, 1.2 WAR



He's still owed $44,000,000 — Jack Sommers (@shoewizard59) August 16, 2022

[AP | Arizona Sports] Diamondbacks’ Bumgarner gives up 6 runs in loss to Giants

“The Arizona Diamondbacks’ Madison Bumgarner lasted 5.2 innings and allowed six earned runs against his former team, the San Francisco Giants.”

[Steve Gilbert | dbacks.com] Bumgarner laments ‘frustrating, embarrassing’ loss

“In some ways, it was like old times at Oracle Park, except in between the beginning and the end this wasn’t the Madison Bumgarner that Giants fans were used to seeing.”

D-backs News

Ketel Marte “day-to-day” with left hamstring tightness

Le sigh... Marte always seems to have hamstring issues when the team travels to Coors Field.

Kiley McDaniel’s 2022 midseason top 50 MLB prospects

If you guessed Corbin Carroll as the #1 prospect on this list, you win. Here’s your prize!

Rest of the West

Dodgers shut out LA 4-0 behind Julio Urias, Padres shutout by Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins 3-0, no game for the Rockies

Dodgers planning to reinstate Dustin May on Saturday

Walker Buehler to undergo season-ending elbow surgery

Seems as the Dodgers lose one arm, they have one ready to take his place in their rotation.

MLB News

A’s promote catching prospect Shea Langeliers, release Stephen Piscotty

Langeliers, a first round pick by the Atlanta Braves in 2019, was the centerpiece in the Matt Olson megadeal back in March. He projects to be Oakland’s catcher of the future, until he gets too expensive to hold on to.

Rangers fire manager Chris Woodward

After spending massively this winter, the Rangers are 11 games under .500 despite only having a -1 run differential on the season. A 6-24 record in one-run games seems to be the main culprit for Woodward’s ouster although I never thought he was that competent.