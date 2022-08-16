Dbacks Farm Report 8/13-8/14/2022: Nelson and Pfaadt help Aces take two out of three against Isotopes

Saturday August 13th

Reno Aces 2 Albuquerque Isotopes 4 (completion of game from 8/12)

With Friday's game rained out after two batters, the Aces played the rest of the game as part of a doubleheader on Saturday. Already down 1-0 after original starter Corbin Martin faced two batters, striking out one and allowing a solo homer to the other, Keone Kela relieved Martin and was solid, pitching 1.2 scoreless innings with four strikeouts. Blake Workman followed with a scoreless inning and a pair of hits allowed, no walks and three strikeouts. Luis Frias took over from Workman and pitched 1.1 innings, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks, with three strikeouts. Sean Poppen inherited the bases loaded from Frias. Although Poppen allowed one of the inherited runners to score and hit a batter, he pitched 1.2 scoreless innings. Mitchell Stumpo allowed a hit in a scoreless 8th inning.

The Aces didn't get on the scoreboard until the eighth inning. Jose Herrera drew a one-out walk and scored on a Yonny Hernandez single. Hernandez would come around and score on the Buddy Kennedy single that followed.

Reno Aces 7 Albuquerque Isotopes 4 F/8

Ryne Nelson pitched 5.0 innings and allowed four runs on six hits, a wild pitch and a walk, with five strikeouts. All four runs scored in the bottom of the fourth, and three out of the four runs allowed scored via the three run HR Nelson allowed.

Reno jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning after Yonny Hernandez walked, stole second and then scored thanks to a throwing error by the Isotopes pitcher. Down 4-1 after the four run bottom of the fourth, Yonny Hernandez got hit by a pitch with one out, advancing to third on the Jancarlos Cintron single that followed. Corbin Carroll would reach safely after grounding into a fielder's choice with Cintron out at 2nd, and Hernandez scoring from third. Buddy Kennedy walked to put runners on first and second, and Stone Garret scored both with a two out double to tie the score up at 4-4.

Miguel Aguilar took over for Nelson in the sixth inning, and allowed a pair of hits while striking out one in a scoreless sixth inning. JB Wendelken pitched a scoreless seventh, confusingly sending the game into extra innings.

With Stone Garrett acting as the Manfred Man starting at second base, Dominic Fletcher doubled, scoring Garret to make the score 5-4. Dominic Miroglio walked, putting runners on first and second for PH Wilmer Difo. He'd ground into the first out of the inning, but at least move the runners over to second and third. Grayson Grenier would then load the bases for you guessed it, Yonny Hernandez. He lined a single into second, scoring two more runs to put the Aces up 7-4. JB Wendelken would pitch a second scoreless inning in the bottom of the 8th, earning the win.

Amarillo Sod Poodles 5, Springfield Cardinals 3

Deyni Olivero pitched 5.0 innings, allowing 3 runs on eight hits, three walks, while striking out five. Brent Teller followed with three scoreless innings, on a hit, two walks, and four strikeouts. Mack Lemieux allowed a one out single in the ninth, but got a double play to quickly wrap up and end the inning.

Amarillo scored a run in the bottom of the first to tie the score up at 1-1. Roby Enriquez walked and scored thanks to a pair of singles by Leandro Cedeno and Tristin English. That lead wouldn't last as Olivero allowed a second run in the top of the second inning, and a third in the top of the fifth. Amarillo however hit homers in the 6th, 7th, and 8th to come from behind and win this. Leandro Cendeno hit his 24th HR in the sixth to make the score 3-2. Stankiewicz homered in the sixth to tie it up at three. Blaze Alexander then hit a a two-run Hr to make the score 5-3.

Hillsboro Hops 4 Spokane Indians 9

Luke Albright had another rough start, going just 3.2 innings and allowing six runs on eight hits, two wild pitches, a hit by pitch, and three walks, with just one strikeout. Albright was hit particularly hard in the top of the second, giving up five runs. It began with an RBI triple followed by a poorly timed wild pitch that quickly made the score 2-0. A walk, hit by pitch, and a three-run homer later made the score then 5-0. Jackson Goddard relieved Albright to get the final out of the fourth, following that up with a scoreless fifth. The Hops had answered with a run thanks to a Ryan Bliss solo homer in the third, but yet another single and a triple in the top of the fourth made it 6-1.

They'd pull within three after scoring two runs in the bottom of the fifth. A single by Channy Ortiz, and back-to-back walks to Ryan Bliss and Caleb Roberts loaded the bases for Jordan Lawler, whose single scored Ortiz. A two-out bases loaded walk to Neyfy Castillo forced in the other run. Connor Grammes would strike out five batters in two innings of relief, but allowed a run in the sixth and seventh inning. Hugh Fisher would give up another run on a hit and two walks in the eighth putting the game further out of reach at 9-4. Marcos Tineo allowed a hit in a scoreless ninth. The Hops did score one more in the sixth: Gary Mattis led off with a double, advanced to third on a passed ball, and scored on a Channy Ortiz single.

Visalia Rawhide 3, Modesto Nuts 1

Liam Norris pitched five hitless innings, with just a walk (in the 2nd) allowed and four strikeouts. A runner would reach base in the bottom of the fourth thanks a fielding error by Ivan Melendez are third, but a perfectly executed fly ball double-play would get the runner out at first. Eric Mendez would keep the no-hitter and shutout going after pitching a scoreless sixth (even though Melendez had a second error), and into the seventh, but a two-out triple would finally end the no-hit attempt. Mendez would however keep the shutout going after getting a popup to end the inning.

Zach Barnes somehow avoided allowing a run to score in the bottom of the eighth after loading the bases with three walks. Carlos Meza wouldn't be nearly as lucky, blowing the shutout with just the final out to go in the bottom of the ninth thanks to a single and a two-out RBI double. Meza stopped the bleeding there, and got the final out to earn the save.

Sunday August 14th

Reno Aces 5 Albuquerque Isotopes 1

Brandon Pfaadt went 6.0 innings, allowing just one run on one hit (a solo HR) and two walks, with ten strikeouts. Jeff Bain struck out two in a scoreless seventh inning, though did allow a pair of hits. Jake Barager pitched a scoreless eighth inning, but loaded the bases with two outs in the 9th. Mitchell Stumpo would come on and strikeout the only batter he faced to end the game.

Corbin Carroll hit a one out single in the top of the first, scoring on a two out single by Dominic Canzone. With the score tied in the top of the fifth, Jose Herrera hit a one out single, and scored on the Jake Hager HR that followed, giving the Aces a 3-1 lead. After Dominic Fletcher and Dominic Miroglio singled and tripled to lead off the top of the seventh, Herrera would knock in a pair of runs with a single.

Amarillo Sod Poodles 11 Springfield Cardinals 15

Bryce Jarvis was awful in his 3.2 innings, allowing ten runs on ten hits, a wild pitch and three walks, with a two-run homer and pair of three-run homers allowed. Austin Pope wasn’t much better, allowing five runs on five hits and two walks, with a solo homer and a three-run homer allowed. Justin Lewis and Josh Green both had scoreless outings, with Lewis allowing just a walk in his two innings pitched, and Josh Green a hit in his inning of work.

Amarillo briefly led 3-1 after a three run first inning, but Springfield responded with a two run second inning, a three run third, a four run fourth, and finally a five run sixth inning that put the Aces down 15-4. Amarillo did rally and score a run in the sixth, two in the seventh, another run in the eighth, and three runs in the bottom of the ninth, but ultimately came up short. Leandro Cedeno led the offense, going 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles and scoring twice, while Andy Yerzy hit his 11th home-run.

Hillsboro Hops 5 Spokane Indians 1

Chad Patrick pitched 4.0 innings with just an unearned run allowed on a hit and two walks, with seven strikeouts. The Hops offense scored three runs in the bottom of the first after Cam Coursey and Jordan Lawler led off with a pair of walks, and AJ Vukovich hit a ground rule double, scoring Coursey. Deyvison de Los Santos would ground out for the first out of the inning, scoring Lawler and advancing Vukovich to third. Neyfy Castillo went down on strikes, but Gary Mattis singled, scoring Vukovich for the third run of the inning. Channy Ortiz kept the inning going with a walk, then he and Mattis would successfully execute a double steal, but Ramses Malave struck out to end the inning.

After an unearned run in the top of the second inning made the score 3-1, Hillsboro plated two more runs in response in the bottom of the inning. Cam Coursey would reach on a one out single. Jordan Lawler singled, advancing Coursey to third, and taking second himself on the play. Vukovich would strikeout, but Deyvison De Los Santos hit a ground rule double to right-center, scoring both runners, and giving us the final score of 5-1. Chad Patrick was relieved by Avery Short for the fifth inning. Short would follow with two no-hit innings, a walk allowed and a strikeout. Justin Martinez pitched three more no hit inning with just a walk and a strikeout as well, but did commit a balk.

Visalia Rawhide 14 Modesto Nuts 8

Brock Jones pitched 3.0 innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits, a wild pitch, and two walks, with a strikeout. After Jones gave up the two runs in the bottom of the second inning, the Rawhide responded with a five run third. With the bases loaded and nobody out thanks to a pair of walks and a hit by pitch, Juan Corniel ground out, driving in a run. Brett Johnson would then get hit by the first pitch he faced to load the bases for Junior Franco. Franco would then crush the very next pitch over the right-centerfield fence for a grand slam. Visalia would pile on more insurance runs after a bases loaded wild pitch and a throwing error by Modesto's catcher on same play allowed two runners to score.

Emanuel Acosta relieved Jones in the fourth, and immediately allowed a double and then a HR to the first batter he faced, making the score 7-4. Acosta nearly allowed a third run to score after hitting a batter and then balking the runner to second, but got of the inning without further damage. Luis Tejeda pitched the sixth inning and allowed another run to score after giving up a double and a pair of singles, making the score 7-5. Visalia pulled away down the stretch, particularly with a four-run ninth. Franco ended the day with three hits and five RBI; Corniel drove in four; and Joshua Day had four hits. Josh Swales got the W, despite allowing three runs on six hits and a walk across 2.2 innings.