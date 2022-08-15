Filed under: Meme Monday 8/15: Flying High MLB and D-backs memes for your viewing pleasure By M_Lopez Aug 15, 2022, 3:00pm EDT @az_brute_squad / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Meme Monday 8/15: Flying High Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Found Memes: FTJR Baseball Savant Page My Memes: More From AZ Snake Pit Snake Bytes: 8/15 Walked all over them SnakePit Round Table: Playing better, or better playing? Gameday Thread, #114: 8/14 @ Rockies Diamondbacks Game Preview #114: 8/14 @ Rockies Game #114: 8/14, Diamondbacks 7, Rockies 4 Snake Bytes: 8/14 Gallen dominates with the help of Rivera Loading comments...
Loading comments...