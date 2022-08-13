Diamondbacks Game Preview #113: 8/13 @ Rockies

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS ROCKIES Josh Rojas - 3B Charlie Blackmon - RF Emmanuel Rivera - DH Jose Iglesias - SS Ketel Marte - 2B Brendan Rodgers - 2B Christian Walker - 1B C.J. Cron - 1B Daulton Varsho - CF Ryan McMahon - 3B Jake McCarthy - LF Randal Grichuk - CF Carson Kelly - C Elehuris Montero - DH Jordan Luplow - RF Sam Hilliard - LF Geraldo Perdomo - SS Dom Nunez - C Zac Gallen - RHP Jose Urena - RHP

Zac Gallen is the king of no-decisions. He has 64 appearances for the D-backs in his career, but has only taken a W or an L in slighly more than half (33, with a 16-17 record). Among all the pitchers with 20 starts for Arizona, that 51.6% is the lowest decision percentage: the next-lowest is Taijuan Walker, who went 9-9 over his 32 games as a Diamondback, for a 56.2% decision rate. Chase Anderson (58.3%) and Elmer Dessens (59.0%) are the only others below sixty percent. Though a couple of other pitchers who’ve appeared this year are on the radar. With another ND last night, Zach Davies has only six decisions in his 18 starts, and Taylor Widener has managed four in 13 starts + 26 relief appearances.

Gallen’s numbers were padded by a six-game streak earlier this year, where he went 0-0. It didn’t seem to matter how he pitched. The Game Scores for those starts ranged from 29 to 70, but the outcome was always the same. It’s worth noting he also went 5+ innings in each of them, so it wasn’t like he was falling short of qualifying. There are only five starters in Arizona history to have gone 6+ starts in a row without winning or losing a game. Zac is actually two of them, having also done it in July-August of 2020. That was almost a more impressive streak, as his ERA over those six starts was 2.25, and his Game Score was never below a 55.

Widener also went six no-decisions in a row in 2021, though nobody particularly noticed because they were spread out over three and a half months. But the all-time mark is seven consecutive no-decisions, belonging to Robbie Ray in 2018. He took a loss on July 13, and his next decision did not come until August 30. At least this is something Gallen won’t have to worry about for a bit. He comes in having won back-to-back starts, and as we spoke about before the series opener, he has an excellent record at Coors Field since becoming a Diamondback. After last night’s lackluster performance, however, the result may be determined whether or not the offense shows up after the third inning...