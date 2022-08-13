Snake Bytes: 8/13 - Jetlagged

Diamondbacks News

Arizona 3, Colorado 5

Arizona jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead, only to have the offense go entirely silent after the third inning.

Diamondbacks Stuck on Tarmac for 7.5 Hours Preceding Loss

Mechanical Issues resulted in the Diamondbacks needing to wait on a new plane to arrive from Los Angeles to get the team to Denver. Arizona’s offense sure looked like that of a team that was ready for some sleep.

Devenski, Offense Have Forgettable Night in Denver

Zach Davies gave Arizona a solid start, allowing only three runs through five innings at Coors Field. He was relieved by Devenski, whose Diamondbacks tenure continues to resemble a dumpster fire. Arizona’s offense scored three early, but did not record a hit after the third inning.

After 10 years in the minors, Colorado’s Wynton Bernard makes debut

Drafted in the 35th round in 2012, an emotional Wynton Bernard can barely get his words out as he prepares to make his MLB debut after 10 minor league seasons pic.twitter.com/dO6J0INaDv — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 12, 2022

Bernard has memorable night versus Arizona

31-year-old Wynton Bernard picked up his first hit, stolen base and run in one trip around the bases during his MLB debut tonight! pic.twitter.com/96PyBaQ6YG — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 13, 2022

Melancon Making Most of Mechanical Changes

Mark Melancon is hoping some small changes to his pitching routine will help him return to effective form.

Other Baseball News

San Diego’s Tatis, Jr. Suspended 80 Games for PED Violation

Here’s everything most fans need to know about the continuing saga of the Padres’ star’s team-harming escapades.

Justin Verlander’s Incredible Post-TJ Run

The 39-year-old future Hall of Famer entered the season not having thrown a competitive pitch in nearly two years. Now, a sure thing for Comeback Player of the Year, Verlander is turning heads with yet another Cy Young caliber season. According to the Tommy John surgery database kept by Jon Roegele, only 12 other pitchers aged 36 or older had undergone the surgery when Verlander went under the knife(another, John Axford, has since then). Of those, only Verlander has had any meaningful measure of success, and it is no small measure.

With Victory over TB, Orioles Enjoying WC Positioning

The Baltimore Orioles have arrived a year ahead of schedule. Much like the Cubs did when they finally ended their drought, Baltimore’s young, dynamic core is sniffing October baseball a year ahead of the anticipated breakout window. Will they follow Chicago’s example and make a concerted run for the crown next season?