Diamondbacks Farm Report: August 12, 2022

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 3-0 record

Top Prospects Performances

Hillsboro SS Jordan Lawlar (#2): 1-for-2, 2 BB, 2 SB (9), RBI, R

AAA: Reno Aces 0, Albuquerque Isotopes 1 (Susp. Bottom 1st)

The game was suspended in the bottom of the first due to the wet field creating a hazard.

AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 10, Springfield Cardinals 7; 50-56

Box Score

Despite falling behind 5-1 early, Amarillo was able to score six runs in their final two trips to the plate. Ross Carver got knocked around for five runs in four innings, surrendering a pair of home runs in the third inning. Kenny Hernandez got touched up for two runs in the 6th inning, but the rest of the bullpen delivered three scoreless innings to set the stage for the comeback. Amarillo was able to work their way back into the game in the fifth, scoring three times to make it a one-run game. A four-run seventh gave the Sod Poodles the lead for good, with Nick Dalesandro’s RBI single plating the go-ahead run. Home runs by Andy Yerzy (#10) and Jorge Barrosa (#11) provided some insurance in the eighth, although the Blake Rogers still had very little issues retiring the side in the ninth thanks to a double play ball on the final hitter.

High-A: Hillsboro Hops 8, Spokane Indians 1; 46-58

Box Score

Scott Randall’s quality start combined with a terrific offensive attack allowed Hillsboro to cruise to an easy win. Randall allowed just one run in seven and two-thirds innings, holding the Indians to four hits and two walks while striking out five. Hillsboro’s fast lineup ran over the field, recording six stolen bases versus one caught stealing. Jordan Lawlar filled up the stat sheet with a single, two walks, two steals, an RBI, and a run scored in four trips to the plate. A.J. Vukovich doubled twice and walked, scoring all three times he reached base.

Low-A: Visalia Rawhide 4, Modesto Nuts 3; 37-69

Box Score

Jose Cabrera coughed up three runs in the bottom of the first, but managed to salvage a quality start by putting up five more zeros. Cabrera struck out seven Nuts and allowed just six hits and one walk in his start to pick up his second win in three starts with Visalia. The Rawhide were able to immediately answer in the second with a three-run inning of their own, thanks to RBI doubles by Alvin Guzman and Manuel Pena. Brett Johnson’s single brought home Pena to tie the game 3-3. Visalia took the lead in the fifth thanks to some sloppy pitching and defense that included an infield hit, a fielding error, a hit batter, and a two-out walk with the bases loaded. The bullpen locked things down for the final two innings, with Alfred Morillo and Listher Sosa combining for three hitless innings and struck out six hitters.