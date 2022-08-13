PYW’s 2022: Week 18

This episode of PYW’s is brought to you by Lowering Your Standards. Do you feel unfulfilled by your favorite sports team? Do you see them failing to live up to your hopes and expectations? Try Lowering Your Standards! Your team doesn’t go on winning streaks? Redefine winning streaks to be three wins! You might never have considered that to be a winning streak before, but try it today!

Welcome back! Last time on PYW’s, I asked you to assign a new mascot to one of the teams around the league. A clear, runaway winner this week, with first place doubling the votes of second place. But we’ll get there shortly. First up, we have Jack Sommers in third place with 2 recs!

If you’re going to make someone dressed as Santa Claus spend extended amounts of time in a Philly sports venue, he’s got to be able to throw things back right? Only way to make that job desirable

In third place, with two recs, we find someone going back to an old, deep well for some high quality content. FatElvis04!

Here I was thinking that was already the name of the Houston franchise? I guess they’re actually called the Astros? Did you all know that?

And taking the top spot on our podium this week is Diamondhacks and the only Sedona Red comment of the week with 6 recs!

Yep. This is it. Shut it all down. This is the winner.

Standings Players Recs Players Recs Diamondhacks 13 Jack Sommers 12 Xerostomia 10 gzimmerm 9 MrRbi17 9 NikT77 4 FatElvis04 3 Rockkstarr12 3 M_lopez 2 TucsonTim 1

With his 6 rec entry, Hacks jumps from the middle of the pack all the way to the front, and FatElvis joins the second half leaderboard! Despite Hack’s big jump, there is a still very little separation between anyone who is currently on the leaderboard. One or two big weeks could completely change the standings very easily. Let’s see where this goes!

This weeks prompt is courtesy of Justin27. As you probably heard this week, Rodolfo Castro lost his cell phone that he shouldn’t have had one him while running the bases against the Diamondbacks this week. What important phone call that he just couldn’t miss was he waiting for? Go!