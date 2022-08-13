 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

PYW’s 2022: Week 18

And you get a new mascot, and you get a new mascot. EVERYBODY gets a mascot!

By Imstillhungry95
The players of Real Madrid celebrate with a trophy in front of a giant white and blue banner that says WINNERS Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

This episode of PYW’s is brought to you by Lowering Your Standards. Do you feel unfulfilled by your favorite sports team? Do you see them failing to live up to your hopes and expectations? Try Lowering Your Standards! Your team doesn’t go on winning streaks? Redefine winning streaks to be three wins! You might never have considered that to be a winning streak before, but try it today!

Welcome back! Last time on PYW’s, I asked you to assign a new mascot to one of the teams around the league. A clear, runaway winner this week, with first place doubling the votes of second place. But we’ll get there shortly. First up, we have Jack Sommers in third place with 2 recs!

I’d replace the Philly Phanatic with Santa Claus. They don’t want a furry, feel good make you laugh mascot. They want a mascot you can throw thing at. The Santa Clause should probably look like this guy. Followed by an image of Bill Bob Thorton chugging Vodka dressed as Santa Clause in Bad Santa

If you’re going to make someone dressed as Santa Claus spend extended amounts of time in a Philly sports venue, he’s got to be able to throw things back right? Only way to make that job desirable

In third place, with two recs, we find someone going back to an old, deep well for some high quality content. FatElvis04!

Come to Minute Maid Park to see the Houston Trash Cans and have a banging good time!

Here I was thinking that was already the name of the Houston franchise? I guess they’re actually called the Astros? Did you all know that?

And taking the top spot on our podium this week is Diamondhacks and the only Sedona Red comment of the week with 6 recs!

Just a picture of Queen Elizabeth the second in a robin egg blue outfit with the captions the Kansas City Royals

Yep. This is it. Shut it all down. This is the winner.

Standings

Players Recs
Players Recs
Diamondhacks 13
Jack Sommers 12
Xerostomia 10
gzimmerm 9
MrRbi17 9
NikT77 4
FatElvis04 3
Rockkstarr12 3
M_lopez 2
TucsonTim 1

With his 6 rec entry, Hacks jumps from the middle of the pack all the way to the front, and FatElvis joins the second half leaderboard! Despite Hack’s big jump, there is a still very little separation between anyone who is currently on the leaderboard. One or two big weeks could completely change the standings very easily. Let’s see where this goes!

This weeks prompt is courtesy of Justin27. As you probably heard this week, Rodolfo Castro lost his cell phone that he shouldn’t have had one him while running the bases against the Diamondbacks this week. What important phone call that he just couldn’t miss was he waiting for? Go!

