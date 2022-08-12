SnakeBytes 8/12: Rocky Mountain High

Diamondbacks News

(AZ Central) Diamondbacks explode for 7 runs in 7th inning for comeback win over Pirates

Emmanuel Rivera cost the Diamondbacks a chance to tie or maybe even win Wednesday night’s game with a mental lapse on the basepaths late in the game. Thursday, he atoned for that by delivering the day’s clutch hit, a one-out, two-run double down past third base to drive in two runs and break a 3-3 tie.

(Arizona Sports) Diamondbacks rally to beat Pirates, make up for odd defensive blunder

Alek Thomas’ groundout and a two-RBI double by Emmanuel Rivera saw Arizona fully capitalize on a bases-loaded, nobody-out scenario, an improvement after getting only one run out of it the night prior in the ninth inning. After an intentional walk to Josh Rojas and an earned base on balls for Christian Walker, Daulton Varsho cleared all three bases with a double for three RBIs. A Jake McCarthy groundout brought home Varsho for the inning’s seventh and final run.

MLB News

(The Athletic) Aaron Judge’s 45th home run ties him with Roger Maris on all-time Yankees blasts

Aaron Judge blasted his 45th home run of the season in the seventh inning of the Yankees’ contest against the Mariners on Wednesday. The home run, which was the 203rd of Judge’s career, moved him into a tie with Roger Maris for the 16th-most home runs all-time in franchise history.

(CBS Sports) Cardinals prospect Chandler Redmond hits for home run cycle during four-homer, 11-RBI night

Redmond went 5 for 6 with 11 RBI in the 21-4 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Diamondbacks). He started his night with a first-inning single and a third-inning strikeout. Redmond then hit a two-run homer in the fifth, a grand slam in the sixth, a solo homer in the seventh, and a three-run homer in the eighth. Four homers in four consecutive innings, each off a different pitcher.

(Fox Sports) DESPITE INJURIES, DODGERS HAVE MLB’S BEST PITCHING — AND COULD GET EVEN BETTER

In the rotation, Dustin May is expected to make his return from Tommy John surgery next week, Kershaw is expected back in a few weeks, and Buehler could return in September. In relief, Treinen and Graterol will both begin rehab assignments this weekend, while Kahnle and Danny Duffy could return at some point in the second half.

(MLBTR) Previewing Upcoming Club Option Decisions: National League

A solid breakdown of the impending club option decisions that will be coming due in just a couple of weeks. As always, it seems like the Dodgers have a ton of options they can part ways with if they want to take the team in a different direction, while most of the other teams listed have just one or two.

(Fox Sports) FIELD OF DREAMS GAME 2022: TOP MOMENTS FROM CUBS-REDS

I accept that these opinions are hardly cool or edgy, but I love the Field of Dream game, and I liked Harry Carry leading Take Me Out To The Ballgame, even if the hologram was the stuff of nightmares.