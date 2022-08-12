Diamondbacks Farm Report: August 11, 2022

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 1-3 record

News

Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro is reporting that the Diamondbacks may call-up top prospect Corbin Carroll for the month of September.

Yes I believe it is likely Corbin Carroll is called up in September. He is a Centerfielder but getting reps at the corner outfield spots in Reno because with Thomas cemented in Center he will play LF or RF when he gets here. https://t.co/XsOozYnSfV — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) August 12, 2022

Top Prospect Performances

Reno CF Corbin Carroll (#1): 0-4, 1 K

Amarillo LHP Blake Walston (#4): 5 2⁄ 3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 4 BB, 7 K, 95 pitches (61 strikes), W (4-3)

Reno RHP Drey Jameson (#6): 7 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 2 BB, 4 K, 88 pitches (59 strikes), L (4-8)

AAA: Reno Aces 4, Albuquerque Isotopes 8; 61-47

Box Score | Statcast

A five-run bottom of the first against Drey Jameson put Reno in too deep a hole to climb out of, although Jameson would only allow one more run in the next six innings to finish the outing on a stronger note. Reno’s offense was shut down by Isotopes starter Brandon Gold, who held the Aces to no runs on two hits, two walks, and six strikeouts in six innings. The Aces jumped on PJ Poulin in the seventh, scoring three runs on a Wilmer Difo two-run homer and a Dominic Miroglio RBI double. Jancarlos Cintron’s eighth inning home run cut the deficit to 6-4, but that’s as close as Reno would get for the night.

AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 6, Springfield Cardinals 2; 49-56

Box Score

A day after yielding 21 runs after the Cardinals, the Amarillo pitching staff held Springfield to two runs. It helps when the organization’s highest-ranked pitching prospect takes the mound, as Blake Walston allowed just two runs in 5 2⁄ 3 innings. Walston struggled with walks, issuing out four free passes, but also recorded seven strikeouts on the night. Leandro Cedeno got Amarillo on the board in the first with his 23rd homer of the year. The Sod Poodles took the lead for good in the fifth on home runs by Andy Yerzy and Drew Stankiewicz. Eduardo Diaz provided insurance in the sixth with a single that scored two, although Diaz was only credited with one RBI. Mack Lemieux and Kyle Backhus combined for 3 1⁄ 3 scoreless out of the bullpen, the latter picking up a six-out save with three strikeouts.

High-A: Hillsboro Hops 4, Spokane Indians 5; 45-58

Box Score

Same score different day for the Hops, as Spokane scored a late run to break a 4-4 tie. Ryan Bliss had a solid day from the leadoff spot with a triple, two RBI, and a run scored. Caleb Roberts drove home two runs with a pair of singles. On the pitching side, Yilber Diaz allowed three runs in the first three innings. Dillon Larsen allowed one run in his long relief appearance of three innings before turning it over to the late inning relievers. Junior Mieses ran into trouble in the 7th inning, with a walk coming around to score on a pair of stolen bases and a throwing error. The Hops couldn’t bring the tying run home despite getting a runner into scoring position in their final three trips to the plate.

Low-A: Visalia Rawhide 6, Modesto Nuts 14; 36-69

Box Score