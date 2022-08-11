Diamondbacks Farm Report: August 10, 2022

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 1-3 record

Top Prospects Performances

Reno CF Corbin Carroll (#1): 3-for-5, 2B, RBI, 1 K

Hillsboro SS Jordan Lawlar (#2): 0-for-2, BB, SF, RBI, R, 1 K

Amarillo RHP Slade Cecconi (#7): 3 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 1 BB, 5 K, 73 pitches (44 strikes)

AAA: Reno Aces 5, Albuquerque Isotopes 1; 61-46

Box Score | Statcast

Reno built an early lead and cruised to victory in a bullpen game started by Jeff Bain. Bain held the Isotopes to just a solo home run in 3 1⁄ 3 innings, followed by 5 2⁄ 3 scoreless from the rest of the bullpen. Dominic Canzone had two hits, drove home three, and scored a run as the main catalyst in the offense. Corbin Carroll had 3 hits, one of which was an RBI double. Luis Frias was awarded the win after pitching two scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 4, Springfield Cardinals 21; 48-56

Box Score

When your most successful pitcher is an outfielder by trade, you had a bad day. Slade Cecconi labored through 3 innings, needing 73 pitches while giving up 4 runs on 7 hits, 1 walk, and 5 strikeouts. The bullpen did not fare better, as the next four pitchers wound up surrendering 17 runs on 8 home runs for the next 5 innings. Cardinals 1B Chandler Redmond hit 4 home runs in the game, going for the home run cycle of solo, two-run, three-run, and grand slam.

High-A: Hillsboro Hops 4, Spokane Indians 5; 45-57

Box Score

Fresh off his pitcher of the month award, Jamison Hill turned in a solid start. Hill allowed 3 runs on 8 hits, 0 walks, and 3 strikeouts over 6 innings. Justin Martinez had a rough 7th inning, allowing 2 runs to score on a hit, 2 walks, and his own throwing error. Deyvison De Los Santos ripped a pair of doubles and drove in a run for the Hops. Jordan Lawlar had a sacrifice fly and scored on a bizarre play in which the pitcher dropped a throw in a rundown. Caleb Roberts added an RBI triple in the 7th to round out the scoring.

Low-A: Visalia Rawhide 1, Modesto Nuts 5; 36-68

Box Score

Despite getting six walks, the Rawhide struggled to build innings as the team only scored on a Manuel Pena RBI single in the 4th inning. Pena finished with two of Visalia’s four hits in the game. Rawhide starter Peniel Otano gave up 5 runs in 4 innings, giving up 6 hits, walking 1, and striking out 6.