Diamondbacks Farm Report: August 8, 2022

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 0-4 record

News

RHP Chad Patrick has been promoted to High-A Hillsboro. Patrick was the team’s 4th round selection in the 2021 draft.

Top Prospects Performances

Reno LF Corbin Carroll (#1): 1-for-4, HBP, 2 SB (9), 2 K

Hillsboro SS Jordan Lawlar (#2): 2-for-3, 2B, 3B, BB, 2 SB (7), 2 R, 1 K

Reno RHP Brandon Pfaadt (#5): 7 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 0 BB, 7 K, 84 pitches (64 strikes)

Amarillo RHP Bryce Jarvis (#9): 5 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 2 BB, 4 K, 85 pitches (55 strikes)

AAA: Reno Aces 3, Albuqerque Isotopes 4; 60-46

Box Score | Statcast

They say solo home runs don’t beat you, but Reno pitchers gave up a total of 4 home runs in this game. Brandon Pfaadt went seven innings, allowing three solo home runs while striking out seven hitters and walking none. The Aces initially had a 2-0 lead on an RBI single from Yonny Hernandez in the first and an RBI double from Dominic Fletcher in the third. After falling behind 3-0, the Aces were able to tie it up on a sacrifice fly from Buddy Kennedy plating Hernandez in the seventh. Unfortunately the Isotopes regained the lead in the 8th on their fourth home run, this time off reliever Keone Kela. Reno got the tying run on base in the ninth when Hernandez drew a one-out walk but never advanced beyond there.

AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 9, Springfield Cardinals 11; 48-55

Box Score

Bryce Jarvis got knocked around for 7 runs on 10 hits through 5 innings, walking 2 and striking out 4. The poor performance had the Sod Poodles playing catch-up the entire game, although the hitters were up to the task. Amarillo put up a 4-run third and a 5-run seventh to get themselves back in the game in each instance. Juan Centeno had a 3-run double in the third and Roby Enriquez hit a 3-run homer in the seventh inning for the big blows in the game. Amarillo closer Blake Rogers entered a tied game in the ninth and surrendered a pair of runs to take the loss.

High-A: Hillsboro Hops 4, Spokane Indians 10; 45-56

Box Score

Avery Short allowed four runs to score in the top of the first, which put Hillsboro behind the 8-ball for the entire game. Despite Jordan Lawlar’s efforts at the plate, the Hops were unable to put a dent in the score as the bullpen kept bleeding runs.

Low-A: Visalia Rawhide 0, Modesto Nuts 6; 36-67

Box Score

Visalia’s offense was stymied in this game, collecting only three hits and a walk as a team. Two of the three hits went for extra bases, with Manuel Pena and J.J. D’Orazio each getting doubles. Unfortunately the team was unable to do anything with their runners in scoring position, going 0-for-8 and stranding all four baserunners. Diomedes Sierra got ambushed for six runs in the fourth inning, as his start completely came off the rails in that inning.