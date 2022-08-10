Snake Bytes: 8/10 - Back for More

Diamondbacks News

Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 6

Tommy Henry notched his first big league win, allowing only one run through seven full innings of work. Arizona’s offense peppered in six runs to give Henry and the bullpen enough support to hold on to victory. Arizona will now try to secure the series win tonight.

Henry Earns First Win

Thanks to familiarity to calm his nerves and some astute tweaks made to Henry’s grip by pitching coach Brent Strom, Henry’s second outing went much better than his first. The 2019 second round selection allowed only one run on four hits and two walks through seven innings.

Arizona Starters Continue Strong Run

Tommy Henry kept the line moving, giving the Diamondbacks seven solid innings of one-run baseball on Tuesday night.

Rodolfo Castro Violates Rules, Exposed Sliding Into Third

It seems like Rodolfo Castro doesn't go anywhere without his cellphone



The 23-year-old lost his phone as he dived to the third base in yesterday's game #MLB #LetsGoBucs #Dbacks pic.twitter.com/SpVjPgpb89 — BetUS_MLB (@BetUS_MLB) August 10, 2022

It remains to be seen if he will be disciplined by MLB

Other Baseball News

Braves Select Vaugh Grissom

The Atlanta Braves are beefing up for their playoff run. They have selected the contract of their top infield prospect, Vaughn Grissom. Grissom has only 98 plate appearances in AA Mississippi, his only plate appearances above A-ball. He is the #77 overall prospect in baseball according to Baseball America. HE is expected to give injury relief to the club at second base for now, but is also seen as a potential replacement for free-agent-to-be, Dansby Swanson, should he prove capable of sticking at short.

Sho-time, the One-Man Show

Shohei Ohtani pitched 6 scoreless innings tonight. He also did this. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/SBfF7BT3m7 — MLB (@MLB) August 10, 2022

Ohtani Joins Ruth - Again

Shohei Ohtani has joined Babe Ruth as the only other player in MLB history with both 10 wins and 10 home runs in the same season.

MLB New Postseason Format Explained

Here are the basics of how things will play out this October