Dbacks Farm Report 8/6-8/7/2022: Lawler's Big Sunday

Saturday August 6th

Reno Aces 12 Las Vegas Aviators 3

The Aces were firing on all cylinders, scoring two runs in the top of the first thanks to a leadoff single by Jancarlos Cintron, followed by a two-out, two-run homerun by Stone Garrett, giving starter Drey Jameson a 2-0 lead. They’d add another run to make it 3-0 in the top of second with Wilmer Difo hitting a lead off single, then scoring on Yonny Hernandez single. Drey Jameson had a very solid start, scattering ten hits across seven innings, while allowing just one run in the bottom of the fourth, with just one walk and seven strikeouts. The Aces offense would answer back with three more runs in the top of the fifth after Jancarlos Cintron led the inning off with a homerun, Corbin Carroll and Cooper Hummel followed up with back-to-back doubles, with Carroll scoring on Hummel’s double. Hummel would come around and score after a wild pitch and sac fly, making the score 6-1. The Aces would bat around the Aviators in the top of the eighth, scoring six more runs to take a 12-1 lead. Keone Kela would run into trouble in the bottom of the eighth inning, allowing two runs and failing to record more than one out. Blake Workman would inherit the bases loaded and allow one of the inherited runners to score thanks to a pair of flyouts, but would get out of the inning without further trouble. Luis Frias pitched a scoreless ninth, striking out one.

Amarillo Sod Poodles 2 Frisco Rough Riders 11

John Carver pitched three innings and allowed four runs on three hits, three hit by pitches, and two walks, with just one strikeout. Brent Teller faired better in his three innings of working, allowing one run on two hits and two walks, with two strikeouts. Jake Rice however did not, getting just one out and allowing four runs on four hits and a walk, thanks to the grand slam homerun he allowed. Justin Lewis pitched an inning and a third and allowed two run, one earned, on two hits (including a solo HR) and a walk, with a strikeout. Outfielder Danny Oirente got the final out of the eighth inning.

The only offense Amarillo was able to string together was in the top of the fourth, when Tristin English hit a one single and scored on a two out Roby Enriquez double. Enriquez would score on the Juan Centeno single that followed.

Hillsboro Hops 13 Everett AquaSox 2

The Hops had a 2-0 lead before a single out was recorded. Ryan Bliss was hit by a pitch to lead off the game, stole second, then scored on a Caleb Roberts homer. The Hops made it 3-0 in the top of the third after Jordan Lawler took a two-out walk, and scored on a Deyvison De Los Santos double. The offense would pile on with four more runs in the top of the fifth inning. Jordan Lawler and Deyvsion De Los Santos hit back-to-back one out singles. AJ Vukovich then doubled, scoring Lawler, but De Los Santos would be thrown out at home for the second out of the inning. Wilderd Patino would follow up with another double, scoring Vukovich, and would then steal third. Neyfy Castillo then homered, scoring Patino to put the Hops up 7-0. The Hops would pile on further with another four runs in the top of the sixth. Lyle Lin took a lead off walk and Ryan Bliss homered before the first out was made in the inning. Jordan Lawler would later take a one out walk and advanced to third on a Devison De Los Santos single. Aj Vukovich would single, scoring Lawler with De Los Santos advancing to second. Wilderd Patino would strikeout for the second out of the inning, but Neyfy Castillo would come through with a single, scoring De Los Santos to make the score 13-0.

Meanwhile, starter Scott Randall was excellent start, going six innings while allowing just three hits and no walks, with six strikeouts. Justin Martinez would take over for Randall in the seventh. Martinez would give up a lead off single, strikeout the next two batters, then a passed ball would allow the runner to advance, and another single would allow the runner to score, before a flyout ended the inning. Martinez would go back out and pitch the eighth, and immediately loaded the bases with a single and a pair of walks, before getting the next two batters to strikeout. Jose Alcantara would relieve Martinex with two outs and the bases loaded, and would walk the first batter he faced, forcing in a run to make the score 13-2, but would get groundout to end the inning. Alcantara would strikeout the first batter he faced in the ninth on three pitches, but give up a one out single before striking out the next two batters to end the game.

Visalia Rawhide 1 Lake Elsinore Storm 10

The Rawhide were held to just two hits, a double by Junior Franco and a double by Gary Mattis. Alvin Guzman and Sheng-Ping Chen both walked as well, with Guzman stealing a bases and Chen getting caught stealing unfortunately.

Starter Jose Cabrera went six innings and allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits (including a two-run HR in the 3rd) and a walk, with four strikeouts. Luis Tejeda pitched an inning, allowing four runs on two hits, a hit by pitch, and two walks, thanks to the grand slam HR allowed. Tejeda did get all three outs via strikeout, which is worth mentioning, I guess. Emannuel Acosta pitched two innings and allowed a run on four hits and walk, with a strikeout.

Sunday August 7th

Reno Aces 11 Las Vegas Aviators 7

Ryne Nelson didn’t have the best start, but the Aces offense battled back to win it late in the game. Nelson went just five innings and allowed seven runs on eleven hits and walk, with five strikeouts. That doesn’t sound THAT bad, but Nelson allowed two solo homeruns and two two-run homeruns. Nelson would give up three runs in the bottom of the second inning, but Reno’s offense answered right back with three runs of their own in the top of the third inning. Yonny Hernandez reached bases on a force out, then scored on a Cooper Hummel double, with Hummell scoring on Corbin Carroll’s two run homerun that followed to put the score at 3-3. The Aces would make the score 5-3 in the top of the fifth inning. Cooper Hummel led off with a walk, and Corbin Carroll would follow with a single to put runners on first and second for Buddy Kennedy. Kennedy would hit into a fielder’s choice and reach safely, scoring Hummel, but Carroll would be out at second. Stone Garrett, Dominic Fletcher, and Dominic Canzone would hit back-to-back-to-back singles, finally scoring Kennedy.

Nelson would give up four runs in the bottom of the inning, putting the Aces down 5-7. The Aces would make 6-7 in the top of the sixth after Camden Duzenack led off with a walk, advanced to third on a Yonny Hernandez single, then scored when Cooper Hummel hit into a double play.

Miguel Aguilar took over for Nelson in the bottom of the sixth, and though he allowed a pair of hits, he’d pitch a scoreless inning. Jake Barager would pitch a scoreless bottom of the seventh after the Aces went down quietly in the top of the inning.

In the top of the eighth inning, Dominic Canzone and Jake Hagar led the inning off with back-to-back walks, with Camden Duzenack bunting the runners over for the first out of the inning. Wilmer Difo would pinch hit for Yonny Hernandez and crack a three run HR to put the Aces up 9-7. The Dominics (Fletcher and Canzone) would tack another two insurance runs in the top of the ninth after Fletcher hit a two-out triple and Canzone followed up with a homer to center to make the score 11-7.

Sean Poppen took over in the bottom of the ninth, and although he allowed a one-out double, he’d still pitch a scoreless ninth inning, striking out one.

Amarillo Sod Poodles 3 Frisco Rough Riders 2

Starting pitcher Deyni Olivero went six innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks, with eight strikeouts. The only real mistake pitch Olivero made was the two run homerun he allowed in the first inning.

Amarillo would make it 2-1 in the top of the fourth inning. Leandro Cedeno doubled to lead off the inning, then scored on Nick Dalesandro’s two-out single. The Sod Poodles would tie the game up in the top of the sixth after Tristin English led off with a double and scored on the Cedeno single that followed.

Shane Backhus walked a batter in a scoreless 7th inning, and Jeff Bain did the same in a scoreless eighth.

In the top of the ninth, Tim Tawa led off with single, was bunted over to second, and scored on a Ti'Quan Forbes single.

Blake Rogers pitched an easy 1-2-3 scoreless 9th inning to close out the game.

Hillsboro Hops 14 Everett AquaSox 11

The Hops offense was firing on all cylinders, even if the pitchjng wasn't. The Hops took a 3-0 lead in the top the third inning, after Jordan Lawler hit a two-out single, scoring on a Deyvison de Los Santos homer. Wilderd Patino would keep the inning going with a double, and would then score thanks to Neyfy Castillo reaching on a throwing error. In the bottom of the inning starter Luke Albright would give up five runs while failing to record the third out of the inning. Marcos Tineo would get the final out of the third, and go on to pitch the fourth inning, where he'd allow three more runs to make the score 8-3. The Hops would then answer back with a five run fifth inning. Jordan Lawler would lead off with a double, scoring on a Deyvison de Los Santos single. Wilderd patino would get hit by a pitch and Neyfey Castillo would draw a walk to load the bases. Gary mattis would go down on strikes but Ramses Malave would single, and scoring de Los Santos and Patino. Thanks to a fielding error Castillo would advance to third and Malave would advance to second. after a channy Ortiz line out and a pitching change, Ryan Bliss would draw a walk to load the bases once again, and aj vukovich would single scoring another two runs go tie the score up at 8-8.

Junior Mieses pitched a scoreless inning in the bottom of the fifth, but would allow three runs in the bottom of the sixth to make the score 11-8.

Gerald Ogando would pitch a scoreless seventh inning and Christian Montes de Oca pitched a scoreless eighth and ninth inning, allowing the Hops to work and battle back.

The Hops scored two runs in the top of the seventh to make 11-10 after Jordan Lawler hit a two-out single to knock in a pair of runs. In The top of the eight Gary mattis would tie it up with a two-out solo HR. Ramses malave would reach on an error. advance to second on a passed ball, and score the go ahead run on a Channy Ortiz single. Jordan Lawler would cap off the scoring in the ninth with a two run homerun.

Visalia Rawhide 3 Lake Elsinore Storm 4

Chad Patrick pitched four scoreless innings, with just two hits and a walk allowed, with eight strikeouts. Liam Norris pitched three innings and allowed three runs on three hits and two walks, with all three scoring o athree-run HR in the top of the sixth inning. Carlos Meza pitched two innings, and allowed just a hit, a walk, and struck out four batters, but unfortunately gave up the game winning run thanks to balking in a run.

The Rawhide really lost this one thanks to blunders like the aforementioned poorly timed balk, along with some baserunning blunders. In the bottom of the sixth, when the Rawhide scored three runs to tie the game up, they easily could have score more had they not had two out of the three outs made on the basepaths.