Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly earns National League Pitcher of the Week honors for the week of July 25th

Kelly pitched 15 scoreless innings with 15 strikeouts and 2 walks against the San Francisco Giants and Atlanta Braves.

By Michael McDermott
Arizona Diamondbacks v Atlanta Braves Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Merrill Kelly has been on a serious roll as a pitcher this season. He’s 9th amongst National League pitchers in average wins above replacement between Baseball Reference and Fangraphs, at 3.05 according to Jack Sommers.

Kelly made two starts, against the San Francisco Giants and Atlanta Braves. In those two starts, Kelly pitched 15 scoreless innings on 6 hits, 2 walks, and 15 strikeouts. In his start in Atlanta, Kelly went toe-to-toe with one of the game’s best starters in Max Fried in a 1-0 loss to the Braves. His efforts resulted in earning National League Pitcher of the Week honors for the week of July 25th-July 31st. Kelly is the first D-back to earn Pitcher of the Week honors this season. The last player to receive these honors was Tyler Gilbert for his no-hitter on August 14, 2021.

