Merrill Kelly has been on a serious roll as a pitcher this season. He’s 9th amongst National League pitchers in average wins above replacement between Baseball Reference and Fangraphs, at 3.05 according to Jack Sommers.

@baseball_ref Pitcher WAR starts w/Runs Against Per 9 then adjusts for parks, opponents quality, def quality @fangraphs WAR is FIP based, (BB/K/HR), does not include balls in play, also park adjusted



NL Leaders in avg of 2 metrics, broken into CY Young Tiers



Merrill Kelly pic.twitter.com/BCxQJSTS6g — Jack Sommers (@shoewizard59) August 1, 2022

Kelly made two starts, against the San Francisco Giants and Atlanta Braves. In those two starts, Kelly pitched 15 scoreless innings on 6 hits, 2 walks, and 15 strikeouts. In his start in Atlanta, Kelly went toe-to-toe with one of the game’s best starters in Max Fried in a 1-0 loss to the Braves. His efforts resulted in earning National League Pitcher of the Week honors for the week of July 25th-July 31st. Kelly is the first D-back to earn Pitcher of the Week honors this season. The last player to receive these honors was Tyler Gilbert for his no-hitter on August 14, 2021.