Snake Bytes: 08/01 - Fooled Again

I was watching the game with my kid. We were all excited with this European friendly starting time of the Diamondbacks. All went rather well, until Melancon stepped in. I told my son: “now we gonna blow this game”. It took Melancon just 5 minutes or so, if I recall my memory correctly. Melancon paced off the field out of embarrassment, Bally Sports could only get a quick footage of that. My boy couldn’t believe his eyes and gazed at me in astonishment. I told him “don’t worry, I’m not bothered either, Diamondbacks are like that this season”. There will be other times though, when the D-Backs will dominate the MLB. I hope I will be there to witness it and am sure that by then my kid will have already lost all interest in supporting this (losing) team.

If you want to know a bit more about the game other than the AP articles, the only article available is the fanpost from TXdback on this site.

“It’s been fun,” Kelly said about his impressive month. “It’s definitely more fun when I can execute. The more pitches I can execute, the more fun it is to pitch and the more that the hitters have to honor, I think is more of what it is. If they know that I can throw all five of the pitches in the zone for strikes at any time, that means they have to be aware of all five at any time. So I’m just trying to continue to ride that wave and build on each and every start.”

“[I’ve thought about it] a little here and there,” -Merrill Kelly about the possibility of being traded.

Arizona Diamondbacks right-handed pitcher Zach Davies is set to return from the injured list and start Monday after missing over a month of action

It looks like that some low picks in rounds 12 to 20 haven’t signed (yet).

Around The MLB

“It went from my career is over to now hopefully I’m going to play here soon,” Trout said with a laugh. “Coming out of the workouts, it’s been great every day. It’s getting better. It’s very promising to start rotational stuff. I’ll do that for a couple days in the weight room and if that goes well, I’ll start swinging.”

“I’m definitely excited,” deGrom said Sunday. “It’s been a long time. This has been a pretty slow process of coming back, so excited to be out there. Nerves haven’t really set in yet, but I’m sure Tuesday I’ll be pretty nervous and I have a feeling it’s going to feel like my debut.”

Good for him though.

“I just want to get it over with and see what’s going to happen,” Soto said. “I mean, just go over that day and start over here or wherever I’m at.”

Judge is the first player in Yankees history to hit 42 home runs before August and he is the second fastest player in baseball history to 200 career homers. Ryan Howard is numero uno.

Never touch the ump’s visor with your visor.

Tim Anderson has been ejected pic.twitter.com/IlnsTI8kKR — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) July 30, 2022

Across The Pacific

Lotte Giants fans staged a protest outside Lotte World Tower in Jamsil, southern Seoul on Wednesday, calling on the company to invest in improving the Lotte Giants just days after the Busan club suffered the biggest loss in KBO history. About 50 Lotte Giants fans paid for a truck to be parked outside Lotte World Tower and the Lotte Department Store in Jamsil, carrying a digital signboard that scrolled through a series of messages calling on Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin to invest in improving the club.

Mother Africa

The Delwendé Baseball Club from Gounghin succeeded themselves and won the Burkina Faso Baseball National Championship at the Sports Science and Human Development Institute (ISSDH) in Ouagadougou.

Delwendé defeated the Ziniaré Baseball and Softball Club in the final, 6-1. Geoffrey Yameogo, Delwendé’s starting pitcher, was named the MVP of the final.

World Baseball Classic

Honored and humbled to join Team USA for the World Baseball Classic in 2023. Another dream come true https://t.co/pkeLsJnzvf — Trevor Story (@Tstory2) July 26, 2022