Diamondbacks Farm Report: 7/30 + 7/31: July in the books

Saturday July 30th

RHP Drey Jameson 7.0 IP 1 ER 4H 3BB 4S0

RF Corbin Carroll 1-4

CF Dominic Fletcher 2-2 with two BB

1B Seth Beer 1-4 with HR (12th)

Drey Jameson had a very solid outing, going seven innings and allowing just one run on four hits and three walks, with four strikeouts. Seth Beer gave Jameson a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the 2nd inning with a solo homer to center. Jameson would cough up the tying run in the top of the fourth after giving up a single followed by an RBI double. The Aces would pull ahead 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth after Jancarlos Cintron led off with a single, advance to third on a Corbin Carroll single, then scored when Wilmer Difo hit into a double play.

Jameson was relieved in the 8th inning by Jake Barager. Barager allowed a one-out single, and after the runner stole second, he'd intentionally walk the next batter, but get a fly out to end the inning. Kevin Ginkel relieved Barager for the 9th, and would retire all three batters he faced on a fly out, a strikeout, and finally a groundout, ending the game and earning a save.

AA Amarillo Sod Poodles 5 Corpus Christi Hooks 7

LHP Brandon Pfaadt 6.0 IP 4ER 9H 2BB 8 SO 2HR

Eduardo Diaz 2-5 2B, HR 4RBI

Brandon Pfaadt pitched six innings and allowed four runs on nine hits and two walks, with eight strikeouts. Three out of the four runs scored via the two homeruns Pfaadt allowed; a two out solo homer in the first inning, and a solo homer in the third. Pfaadt settled down after the third inning, putting up a couple scoreless innings until he allowed a run in the top of the sixth thanks to a pair of doubles. Mack Lemieux pitched the eighth inning, allowing a run on a hit, a walk, and a HBP. Jeff Bain pitched a scoreless eighth inning, but gave up two runs in the top of the ninth thanks to a two-run homer.

Juan Centeno led off the bottom of the second inning with a solo homer to tie the score at 1-1. Amarillo wouldn't score again until the bottom of the seventh, when Eduardo Diaz hit a three-run homer to right center to make the score 4-5. Amarillo rallied in the bottom of the ninth, scoring a run after Drew Stankiewicz and Eduardo Diaz hit back-to-back doubles, scoring Stankiewicz.

2B Ryan Bliss 1-3 with 2 BB

SS Jordan Lawler 2-5

DH Cam Coursey 0-1 with 3 BB, HBP

Deyvison De Los Santos 2-5 HR

This game started out promisingly, with Ryan Bliss leading off the game with a walk, Jordan Lawler following up with a single, and A.J Vukovich hitting a double to put Hillsboro up 2-0 before a single out was recorded. Starting pitcher Yilber Diaz would then have an easy bottom of the first, sandwhiching a groundout between a pair of strikeouts. In the top of the second, Cam Coursey would walk to lead off the inning. After Ramses Malave and Lyle Lin struck out, Ryan Bliss would draw another walk to keep the inning going, and Jordan Lawler would single again to score Cam Coursey, making the 3-0.

In the bottom of the second inning Yilber Diaz would give up a solo homer to the first batter, making the score 3-1. Diaz would allow a two-out double, but stranded the runner at second.

In the top of the third with one out, Caleb Roberts, Neyfy Castillo, and Cam Coursey all walked in a row to load the bases, but the Hops would fail to capitalize on it with Ramses Malave hitting a pop up to third in foul territory, and Lyle Lin flying out to right to end the inning. In the bottom of the third, the wheels completely fell off for Yilber Diaz. Diaz allowed a single to lead off the inning, walked the next batter, then after getting a pair of strikeouts, Diaz uncorked a wild pitch to advance the runners to 2nd and 3rd, then walked the batter to load the bases. Diaz then walked another batter to force in a run, then hit the next two batters to force in the tying run and go-ahead run.

Hugh Fisher would relieve Diaz, inheriting the bases load with two outs. Fisher hit the first batter he faced, forcing in a run, then a single, scoring yet another run. To really rub salt in that wound, Fisher would give up a grand slam to the next batter, putting Hillsboro down 10-3. With no more distracting runners clogging up the bases, Fisher would get a fly out to finally end the inning. Fisher did pitch a scoreless fourth inning, pitching 1.1 innings total and allowing three runs on two hits, two HBPs, and a walk.

Deyvison de Los Santos hit a solo homer to lead off the top of the fifth, making the score 10-4. Cam Coursey and Ramses Malave were both hit by pitches with two outs, but were stranded after Lyle Lin grounded out to end the inning. The Hops failed to capitalize on any of the good scoring opportunities the rest of the game. Ryan Bliss lead off the sixth with a single, as did Lyle Lin and Deyvison De Los Santos in the eighth and ninth inning, but only Lin advanced past first, and only due to defensive indifference.

Avery Short struck out a batter in his two scoreless innings of relief, with just a single allowed. Jackson Goddard pitched himself out of a bases load jam to put up a scoreless inning. Goddard walked the first batter faced to leadoff the inning, then a double to the second to put runners on first and third with nobody out. Goddard struck out the next batter, then walked the batter after to load the bases. Thankfully Goddard the struck out the next two batters to get out the inning.

Gerald Ogando would also let the first two batters he faced reach base, giving up a pair of singles to out runners on first and second with nobody out, but would get a strikeout and a pair of flyouts end the eighth inning.

DH Gary Mattis: 3-for-5, two RBI, R

CF Alvin Guzman: 2-for-4, two RBI, two R, HR

SP Jose Cabrera: 5 IP, 2 ER, 3 H, BB, 4 SO

RP Zach Barnes: 2 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 0 BB, 2 SO

Visalia scored three in the top of the first inning, to take the lead for good. Junior Franco got them on the board with an RBI double, then scored on Gary Mattis's RBI single. Mattis scored later in the inning on a wild pitch. The Rawhide added two more in the fifth, driven in by Juan Comiel and Manuel Pena, then three more in the sixth, highlighted by Alvin Guzman's second home-run of the year, a two-run shot. Mattis completed the scoring with another RBI single, this happening with two outs iin the top of the ninth.

Jose Cabrera went five innings and allowed two runs on three hits and a walk, with a solo homer allowed in the bottom of the fifth, and an RBI double in the third. The Visalia bullpen was solid over the next three innings, Zach Barnes and Listher Sosa combining for three shutout frames of one-hit ball. However, Carlos Meza had a rough ninth. Entering with a seven-run lead, the first four batters all reached, and the 66ers had the tying run on deck with one out, before Meza settled down. He was still charged with four runs, two earned, on three hits and a walk.

Sunday July 31st

AAA Reno Aces 4 Salt Lake Bees 6

DH Stone Garrett: 2-for-4, two R, RBI

2B Jancarlos Cintron: 2-for-3, R, SB

RP Blake Workman: 1.2 IP, H, 0 ER, BB, 4 SO

RP Luis Frias: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO

Miguel Aguilar pitched the first inning in a bullpen game, and had by far the worst outing, allowing four runs on two hits and two walks, with a three run home-run accounting for most of the damage. Blake Workman steadied the ship striking out four of seven batters faced in 1.2 shutout frames. Paul Fry was tagged for two runs in the fourth, on a home-run and bases-loaded walk, though the latter was unearned, due to an error by Jancarlos Cintron. The rest of the Aces' pen held the Bees to one hit over the final 5.1 innings, on one hit and six strikeouts.

Reno got on the board in the second, as Juan Graterol doubled in Cintrol, who had singled and then stolen second. Jake Hager drove in the Aces' second run with an RBI single in the fourth, scoring Stone Garrett. The team had a two-run fifth, on RBI knocks by Garrett and Dominic Fletcher, to make the score 6-4 to Salt Lake. That was as close as Reno would get. They had the tying run on base in the sixth, but the last ten Aces' batters in a row were retired, as the Bees held on.

AA Amarillo Sod Poodles 4 Corpus Christi Hooks 13

CF Jorge Barrosa: 2-for-4, R, BB

RF Dominic Canzone: 2-for-4, R, three RBI. BB, HR

RP Josh Green: 1.2 IP, H, 0 ER, BB, 2 SO

RP Blake Rogers: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO

Ross Carver had a bit of a nightmare, in his first appearances after being promoted from Hillsboro, where he had a 3.10 ERA over fifteen starts. He couldn't get out of the fourth, being charged with eight runs, all earned, on six hits and two walks with five strikeouts. The long-ball was the problem, as he allowed three home-runs. The rest of the game was largely mop-up for the Sod Poodles bullpen, with Josh Green and Blake Rogers pitching best. Austin Pope fared worse, allowing four earned runs over his 1.2 innings.

Catcher Nick Dalesandro had to leave the game in the fourth with an injured hand: Andy Yerzy took over behind the plate. Amarillo were in the game through three, with the score tied 2-2 at the point. Dalesandro had an RBI groundout, and Dominic Canzone had a solo homer, his sixth of the year. After the Hooks posted five runs in the top of the fourth, the Sod Poodles got two back, courtesy of Canzone's single. However, that was the end of the scoring for them, their offense managing just one hit over the final 5.1 innings.

3B Deyvison De Los Santos: 2-for-4, R, RBI, SB, HR

C Caleb Roberts: 2-for-3, DBL, BB

SP Scott Randall: 5 IP. 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 7 SO

RP Kyle Backhus: 1 IP, H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO

This one began as a pitcher's duel with the score tied at one through four innings. However, Scott Randall was tagged for a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth, and Conor Grammes was torched for a grand-slam in relief during the sixth. Christian Montes De Oca allowed two more runs in the seventh - it wasn't a good day for the Hops' bullpen, with Kyle Backhus the only man to escape unscathed, working a scoreless ninth with a pair of strikeouts.

There was not much to speak of on offense either, Hillsboro going 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position. The sum total of their offense arrived in the top of the first, when Deyvison De Los Santos hit his fourth home-run in 2022, a solo shot that came with two outs, giving the Hops a brief lead. Their best chance to add on was likely in the fourth, when they loaded the bases with two outs, but Ramses Malave struck out swinging.

A Visalia Rawhide 4 Inland Empire 66ers 3

LF Junior Franco: 2-for-4, R, three RBI, HR

SS Juan Cormiel: 2-for-4, two R, TPL, SB

RP Eric Mendez: 2.1 IP. 0 H, 0 R, BB. SO

RP Alex Valdez: 2.2 IP. 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 SO

The Rawhide took a two-run lead, three batters into the game on Junior Franco's 13th home-run, then added single runs in the third and fourth innings, to give themselves a 4-1 lead. Those runs crossed home plate on a Franco single and Jean Walters triple respectively. The latter was Visalia's final hit of the game. Indeed, their last fifteen hitters went down in order, seven of them taking their bats back to the dugout with them.

Fortunately, the Rawhide bullpen was largely up to the task. Starter Liam Norris went 3.1 innings, allowed a run on two hits and two walks with four strikeouts. Eric Mendez made it stand up through 5.2 innings, though Yaifer Perdomo made it a one-run game, after coming in and going HBP, two-run homer. Alex Valdez worked an eight-out save, including pitching out of a bases loaded, one out jam in the seventh with consecutive three-pitch strikeouts. He also stranded a one-out triple in the eighth, again getting back to back K's.