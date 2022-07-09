Diamondbacks Game Preview #85: 7/9 vs. Rockies

Today's Lineups ROCKIES DIAMONDBACKS Connor Joe - 1B Carson Kelly - C Kris Bryant - LF Josh Rojas - 3B Charlie Blackmon - DH Ketel Marte - DH Brendan Rodgers - 2B Christian Walker - 1B Randal Grichuk - RF Jordan Luplow - RF Yonathan Daza - CF Buddy Kennedy - 2B Elias Diaz - C Cooper Hummel - LF Elehuris Montero - 3B Alek Thomas - CF Garrett Hampson - SS Geraldo Perdomo - SS Kyle Freeland - LHP M. Bumgarner - LHP

In a comment on yesterday’s Snake Bytes, GuruB pointed out that Kevin Cron had been released from his Korean Baseball Organization team, SSG Landers. Cron had posted a .675 OPS, with a K:BB ratio of 68:9 in 259 plate appearances. It’s another reminder that sparkling number in Reno do not necessarily translate to success in the majors - or even in a lower-tier league overseas.

Cron for Reno: 812 PA, 319/.405/.651 = 1.057 OPS

Cron in majors: 98 PA, .171/.245/.421 = .665 OPS

Cron in KBO: 259 PA, .222/.255/.420 = .675 OPS

I thought it might be interesting to take a scan through the last few years of Reno numbers, and find other players who put up sparkling lines in the Pacific Coast League, but failed to come anywhere close to matching them in the big leagues. Here are five of the clearest examples. While a drop-off is to be expected, these all had an OPS of at least 300 points worse in the majors.