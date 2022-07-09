Snake Bytes: 7/9 - Not So Suite Life

I’m just going to go out on a limb here and suggest that, maybe Ken Kendrick and the Arizona Diamondbacks wouldn’t be having such a hard time selling suites to the games if Arizona bothered to field a MLB-caliber team.

Diamondbacks News

Colorado 6, Arizona 5

Zac Gallen walked the bases loaded, then walked a run in, then hit C.J. Cron to bring in yet another run and light the fire on some later temper flare-ups. Josh Rojas and Sergio Alcantara helped provide a bit of spark on the offensive side of things, but GIDPs were the bane of the Snakes’ bats on Friday night.

Gallen Hits Brick Wall

Zac Gallen didn’t have his best stuff, but he was still doing just fine - until the fifth inning and he wasn’t anymore. That’s when he threw eight straight balls to load the bases and then walk a run in - just before also hitting C.J. Cron with a pitch to drive in yet another. The bullpen was unable to hold serve, with Poppen and Nelson following up Gallen by allowing two runs in two innings of work.

Diamondbacks Squander Early Lead

The Snakes led 4-2 going into the fifth inning. That didn’t last. Arizona has now dropped three straight.

Mantiply Building All-Star Case

As a no-name middle reliever for a team closer to the bottom of the barrel than the top, Mantiply has very little chance of making the All-Star Game - but he probably should. At least, that’s what his numbers this season indicate.

The #Dbacks named infielder Deyvison De Los Santos and lefty Tommy Henry the organization’s Minor League Player- and Pitcher-of-the-Month for June. pic.twitter.com/vXYbcaDKzO — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 8, 2022

Other Baseball News

All-Star Starters Announced

Unsurprisingly, Arizona has no representatives on this list. Paul Goldschmidt makes the game as a starter for the fourth time, his second with St. Louis.

Top-50 Trade Candidates

For those wondering, the highest any Arizona player makes it is #16, David Peralta.

Byron Buxton showing off why he is must-see baseball

I don't even know how Byron Buxton *saw* this ball, much less caught it pic.twitter.com/lkHSZxGV15 — Mike Petriello (@mike_petriello) July 9, 2022

The very definitions of both “not-an-error” and TOOTBLAN