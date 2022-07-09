PYW’s 2022: Week 13

This week’s episode of PYW’s is brought to you by that one Dril tweet . Someone who is good at the economy, please help Mike Hazen, his bullpen is starving.

Welcome back! I hope you all had a peaceful off week, where you could separate yourself from the grind of coming up with answers to increasingly ridiculous prompts and were able to reset and recharge. Don’t get too comfortable, though! Because the second half starts now!

If you’re just joining us, perfect! The new half is a fresh start with a clean leaderboard and a great time to jump into the competition. Before we start things back up, a refresh of the rules seems to be in order!

Every week, I’ll give you guys a new prompt for you to work with. It could be a photo to caption, something based off a baseball news story of the week, or something else entirely. You give your best response in the comments, and then vote on the other responses using that rec button. The top three rec getting posts will earn podium spots and points directly correlating to the number of recs they got.

At the end of the season, we will have a championship week, where Jack and whoever takes the second half crown will face off in a head to head battle where you, the reader, will judge their body of work based off their top three rec’d entries from their half of the season, and the winner will be our PYW’s champion. Ready? Let’s go!

This past offseason, Mike Hazen signed Mark Melancon to a 2 yr/14 million dollar contract, theoretically to be the closer for the team. And while it is true that the Diamondbacks frequently have called on him to finish and close out games, he has done it largely in a non-traditional fashion, usually by allowing the other team to score and take the lead. So today I ask you, what is something at least tangentially baseball related that the team could have spent $14 million on instead? Go!