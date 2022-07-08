Diamondbacks Minor League Recap 7/7/2022

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 3-1 record

Top Prospect Performances

Hillsboro DH Jordan Lawlar: 0-3, BB, SB (2), R, K

Reno RHP Drey Jameson: 4 1⁄ 3 IP, 12 H, 9 R, 1 BB, 6 K, 89 pitches (51 strikes)

Visalia 1B Deyvison De Los Santos: 0-4, 2 K

Reno (41-40) could not quite overcome a disastrous start by pitching prospect Drey Jameson. Jameson gave up 9 runs on 12 hits over 4 1⁄ 3 innings with 1 walk and 6 strikeouts. Tacoma’s 6-run 3rd inning had the Aces going uphill for the rest of the game. It didn’t help that the bullpen turned in a rough performance behind Jameson either. Reno pitchers would surrender a run in each of the last 7 innings of the game.

On offense, it was mostly crooked numbers for Reno, but too few of them to withstand the avalanche of runs their pitchers were giving up. Seth Beer had a 2-run double in the first inning that gave the Aces a temporary 2-0 lead. A 4-run 6th inning trimmed the deficit to 9-6, which would be the closest Reno would get in the game. Jake McCarthy, Dominic Miroglio, and Camden Duzenack each recorded RBI hits in the inning, with Miroglio’s double driving in 2. Miroglio and Stone Garrett would each hit home runs, the former’s 6th and the latter’s 20th long balls of the season.

Brent Teller won his second straight start, allowing 2 runs in 5 1⁄ 3 innings on 6 hits, 3 walks, and 4 strikeouts. Despite the traffic on the bases, Teller and Amarillo (37-40) bullpen held the Wind Surge to 1-12 with runners in scoring position. While Teller was putting up zeros in the first five innings, the Sod Poodles took an early 5-0 lead. Juan Centeno’s 7th long ball of the year opened up the scoring in the second, and RBI singles by Tristin English and Roby Enriquez fueled a 3-run 3rd that allowed Amarillo to take control of this game.

The Wind Surge scored two runs off Teller in the 6th inning, but Junior Garcia came in and recorded the final two outs while allowing no further damage. Leandro Cedeno pushed the lead back to 4 runs with his 17th long ball of the year making it 6-2. From there, Amarillo cruised to an easy victory. Each of the top 5 hitters in the lineup recorded two hits in the victory.

With both teams deciding to wear their parent organization’s Spring Training uniforms, the Hops were able to outpitch the Emeralds. Hops starter Luke Albright looked good in the D-backs uniform, pitching 7 shutout innings on 5 hits, 2 walks, and 7 strikeouts. It’ll be interesting to see how he performs in that jersey again in a couple years. The Hops managed to score 3 runs despite getting only 3 hits for the entire game, with all of them scoring due to the opposing pitcher’s mistakes.

While there wasn’t much offense in the game to speak of, Hillsboro (36-40) took the lead with a pair of bases loaded walks in the 4th inning. A single and a throwing error by the 3B put two on with no outs, but a double play turned at 3rd threatened to nip this rally in the bud. Fortunately the Emeralds pitcher completely lost the strike zone, as the next four Hops would reach base without having to take the bat off their shoulders. Hillsboro would plate an insurance run in the 5th, thanks to a wild adventure on the bases by Fox Semones. Semones walked to lead off the inning than stole second in the ensuing at-bat. After a pair of strikeouts, Semones scored on a wild pitch plus a throwing error by the Emeralds catcher trying to gun him down at 3rd.

With the 3-0 lead and a strong start by Albright, the bullpen just needed to record six outs to close out the game. Jose Alcantara pitched around a single and a walk in the 8th to put up a scoreless inning. Christian Montes De Oca got the 9th and allowed a double and a single in the inning for the Emeralds’ only run of the game while striking out a pair of hitters.

A solid start for Peniel Otano allowed Visalia (27-51) to take over the game in the middle innings. Otano allowed an unearned run over 5 solid innings, allowing 3 hits, walking 2, and striking out 3. Home runs fueled the Visalia offensive attack, with 2-run homers by Juan Corniel in the 5th and Junior Franco in the 7th accounted for 4 of the team’s 6 runs. Corniel’s home run gave the Rawhide a 2-1 lead and further offense allowed them to hold the lead.

In the 6th, J.J. D’Orazio singled home a run to expand the lead to 3-1, but the 7th inning saw the Rawhide take complete control. Jean Walters singled and stole 2nd to put himself in scoring position for Sheng-Ping Chen. Chen singled him home before Junior Franco launched his 11th long ball of the year. Listher Sosa pitched scoreless 6th and 7th innings, but ran into trouble in the 8th. After retiring only 1 of the 4 batters, Sosa gave way to Eric Mendez. Mendez gave up a 2-run single to the first batter he faced, but then retired the next five hitters in order to close out the game.