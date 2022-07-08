SnakeBytes 7/8: There he goes again...

Diamondbacks News

(Denver Post) Rockies beat Dbacks in series opener thanks to Randal Grichuk’s RBI double off Mark Melancon

In the latest battle for fourth place in the National League West, the Rockies ruined the night of one of the state of Colorado’s all-time best pitchers to get the win. (Ed. note, must be nice to have positive memories of Melancon)

The Rockies beat the Diamondbacks 4-3 on Thursday at Chase Field, with Randal Grichuk’s RBI double off Arizona closer and Golden product Mark Melancon the difference in the series opener. Southpaw Austin Gomber pitched well enough to keep the visitors in the game, and Daniel Bard slammed the door with his 17th save.

(AZ Central) Rockies beat Melancon in 9th, take series opener over Diamondbacks

There was nothing particularly poignant about their 4-3 loss to the Colorado Rockies other than the fact that it was another loss. This time, they were beaten more than they beat themselves.

The days keep falling off the calendar and the Diamondbacks keep drifting farther from respectability. At 37-46, they have fallen back to a season-high nine games under .500.

(MLB.com) Vintage Keuchel music to D-backs’ ears

“I felt like I was kind of getting back to myself,” Keuchel said. “But my bullpen a couple of days ago, kind of really felt like myself, and it just kind of carried over into Day 3 and Day 4, and then warming up today I kind of felt the same. So I knew if I could corral the strike zone early and try to get some early contact, it was going to be very, very beneficial to me.”

MLB News

(ESPN) Padres’ Jurickson Profar collapses after scary outfield collision with C.J. Abrams, carted off field

Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar collapsed as he was trying to walk off the field after a scary collision with rookie shortstop C.J. Abrams and was then placed on a stretcher and driven away on a cart Thursday night.

Profar was transported to UC San Diego Health for further evaluation, the team said. No update was immediately available.

(Bleacher Report) MLB Rumors: ‘Mets People Convinced’ Jacob deGrom Will Decline 2023 Contract Option

Possibly the least surprising contract decision ever. Despite a history of injuries, he’ll go to the free agent market as one of the best pitchers in the game. Combine that with a very difficult stretch of Mets Being Mets to start his career, it seems almost a given that he’ll opt out of his contract at the first opportunity.

(USA Today) ‘This is so special’: Finally reunited on MLB field, Angels manager Phil Nevin, son Tyler reflect on long road

Somehow, the Elder Nevin resisted the urge to have one of his pitchers throw at Nevin the Younger’s head...

Okay, but seriously, cool feel good story about the humanity of baseball.

(CBS.com) Batting Around: Who should be the starting pitchers at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game?

Now that the All-Star Game is a meaningless exhibition... I am in favor of showcasing stars and big names, and trying to promote and grow the game as much as possible. Because of that, I want Clayton Kershaw vs. Shohei Ohtani.