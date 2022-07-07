Diamondbacks Minor League Recap 7/6/2022

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 1-3 record

Top Prospect Performances

Hillsboro SS Jordan Lawlar: 0-4, K

Visalia 3B Deyvison De Los Santos: 0-4

Amarillo RHP Bryce Jarvis: 3 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 3 K, 61 pitches (34 strikes)

Reno’s (41-39) offense struggled in this game, as they were held scoreless for the first 7 innings by a Tacoma bullpen game. It was a shame, as Dan Straily delivered a serviceable outing of 2 runs in 5 innings, allowing 3 hits, walking 3, and striking out 5. Trailing in the 8th, Cole Tucker ripped a ground ball through the right side of the infield, with Tacoma right fielder Jarred Kelenic allowing the ball to get by him. The play allowed both Grayson Greiner and Tucker to score, tying the game at 2-2. The game would go into Manfred Rules Baseball, in which Tacoma was able to score their guy and Reno was not.

Bryce Jarvis returned from the IL, but struggled with traffic as he allowed 2 runs on 7 hits, 3 walks, and 3 strikeouts in 3 innings. Jarvis was out after 61 pitches in his first outing back. Piggyback starter Kenny Hernandez and the bullpen delivered 6 scoreless innings. Hernandez himself went 3 1⁄ 3 innings, allowing 4 hits and struck out 4. On offense, Blaze Alexander was the main catalyst, collecting 2 hits and driving in 3 runs. His 2-run homer in the 6th gave Amarillo (37-40) a 4-2 lead that would stand. Jeff Bain delivered 1 2⁄ 3 scoreless innings and Blake Rogers had a 1-2-3 9th with 2 strikeouts to close out the game.

Hillsboro (35-40) was shut out and lost despite out-hitting the Emeralds 6-5. A.J. Vukovich’s double was the only extra base hit in the game, but the hits were too scattered in this game. The Hops were unable to cash in with runners in scoring position, going 0-6 when they needed a hit the most. Scott Randall struck out 6 in 4 2⁄ 3 scoreless innings. Andrew Saalfrank pitched the next 2 1⁄ 3 and was saddled with a loss when Eugene scratched across a run off him in the 7th.

A very sloppy game for the Rawhide, as Visalia (26-51) committed 4 errors and allowed 13 runs on 12 hits. Josh Swales got blitzed in the 4th inning, as a 7-run inning chased him from the game and the bullpen was unable to prevent big innings behind him. Juan Corniel’s RBI single in the 5th scored Visalia’s only run in the game.