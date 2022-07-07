Snake Bytes 7/7: Almost Had It

DIAMONDBACK’S NEWS:

D-backs fall short of sweep

“I think that was an awesome series,” Walker said. “That’s a really good team. We played them tough and obviously took the series. It sucks not to get the sweep there — obviously you want to win every game — but being fair that’s a heck of a series. We played hard, put up a lot of runs, answered when we needed to answer. Just kind of ran out of innings at the end. But just really, really proud of the team and I think if we can maintain that energy and that pace of play, I think it’s going to be a really fun rest of the season.”

Joey Bart homer erased by wacky fan interference

After review, what initially was a three-run homer for Joey Bart was ruled a double due to fan interference pic.twitter.com/x8YcXEJMtE — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 7, 2022

Hazen: D-backs ‘open to discussing’ outfield depth in trade talks

Beyond Thomas, Varsho and Carroll, the Diamondbacks have a collection of outfielders whom scouts and evaluators seem to view as intriguing but flawed players. Most are left-handed. Most have had success in the upper minors. And all of them could be the subject of trade discussions in the days leading up to next month’s trade deadline.

“We are getting a lot of calls on this group, frankly,” Diamondbacks General Manager Mike Hazen said. “Other teams see they are good young players and we have a decent amount of them — and we’ve told other teams we’d be open to discussing these guys.”

Pavin Smith fractures right wrist in 2nd start during reno-stint

He suffered the injury on Sunday and is expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks, according to D-backs farm director Josh Barfield.

D-backs reach halfway point optimistic but aware improvements needed

“Everything goes too quick during the season, so I felt like it’s to a point where it feels like it’s kind of dragging. But looking back, it’s like, ‘Wow, it’s crazy, the start of the season felt like yesterday,’” Arizona Diamondbacks receiver Joe Mantiply said Tuesday.

“I think we’re playing the game having fun and we’re getting along better,” Marte said translated from Spanish. “We are more together and that is what is we wanted.”

D-backs prospect Corbin Carroll named to All-Star futures games

“The good thing for us is we have some impact players in the outfield that need to play every day, and Corbin still has some development that he needs to continue to focus on,” Diamondbacks assistant general manager Amiel Sawdaye told Wolf & Luke in June.

“But I think we take it step by step. The next step for Corbin will be when he goes to Triple-A and then we’ll see what he does there.”

D-backs claim Sergio Alcantara, designate J.B Wendelken

Wendelken, meanwhile, loses his roster spot amidst a second straight down year. The right-hander was quietly one of the more reliable bullpen arms for the A’s early in his career. Between 2018-20, Wendelken fired 74 1/3 innings of 2.30 ERA ball. He punched out a solid 26.4% of opponents over that stretch while holding batters to a measly .172/.246/.276 slash line. Oakland looked as if they’d unearthed a long-term key piece of the bullpen, but Wendelken has run into unexpected struggles over the past couple seasons.

BASEBALL NEWS:

2022 MLB All Star ballots finals first update

We’re coming down to the wire. Who are you sending to LA?https://t.co/AOTyLAg5Kr pic.twitter.com/DyZWRz2m4E — MLB (@MLB) July 6, 2022

Blue Jays claim Matt Peacock

Peacock, 28, has split the 2022 season so far between the Diamondbacks and Royals, yielding six runs in 10 big league innings. The former 23rd-round pick debuted with the D-backs last season but posted a pedestrian 4.90 ERA over 86 1/3 innings, logging an ugly 13% strikeout rate in that time. However, Peacock also posted a strong 7.7% walk rate and an outstanding 59.2% ground-ball rate in his debut campaign, and his rate stats from this season’s small sample of work generally match those displayed in his rookie effort.

Million Dollar Nolan Ryan baseball collection donated to Stockton University

“Thousands of baseball cards, bats, balls, hats, gloves, shirts, shoes, boots, stamps, postal cachets, coins, bobbleheads, statuettes, knives, saddles, posters, photos, paintings, carvings, pennants, Beanie Babies, exercise equipment, ice cream sticks, guitar picks and every kind of candy and food you can imagine. There are just enormous quantities of items that bear his name and likeness,” Ullman, 83, who lives in Sands Point, New York, said in a release. “There are few products, with even the most remote link to baseball and baseball memorabilia, that did not merit his endorsement.”