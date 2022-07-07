Your Random D-Back Uniform: 4th of July (part 2)

In case you missed it, last week we covered the years 2009-2015.

2016.

In 2016 the 4th placed Diamondbacks played NL West cellar team San Diego Padres, although the teams were just a couple of games apart. Almost 40,000 people saw the home team lose 8-4 in Phoenix, with Archie Bradley getting the loss after giving up 5 runs in 6 innings.

The cap was an improvement over 2015, although it didn’t really live up to the standard of such a special day. While the Padres wore a blue variant, the red variant for the Diamondbacks went well with the home shirt, but still looked between a mix of a Hawaiian and trucker misfit. As for the outfits, I guess this is an example of what writers would mean with the D-Backs looking like astronauts, if you look at the picture with Bradley. The stars were still present in the D-Backs lettering on the shirt, although a bit more camouflaged because of the absence of white coloured stars. That made the shirt stand out less, a missed opportunity in my opinion. All in all, the overall material looks like a step back from 2015.

By the way, this was the first year the A appeared on the 4th of July cap.

2017.

On the 4th of July we had the Diamondbacks battling for play-offs and trailing leader Dodgers just by a couple of games. Both teams met for the 4th of July battle in 2017 and the Dodgers would win on the holiday, a narrow 4-3 with the 3 D-Back runs in the top of the 9th, and would continue to do so in the rest of the series.

I loved the cap. The Arizona A was a perfect American flag and went quite well with the rest of the cap, being it a red one with a blue visor, something rather new for the Diamondbacks, and as such a cool cap to have at home.

As for the rest of the kit...well, dark grey hardly ever goes well with any colour, so the red lettering and numbers on the away shirt did not really look well in my opinion. Had the Diamondbacks played at home instead of away, I am sure this would have been one of the better 4th of July versions, because the red colour with the white lined stars looked like a no miss on a white background although the snake print would have probably spoiled it a bit.

2018.

Yet another loss, for the third year in a row, on 4th of July, this time the division leading D-Backs lost 8-4 to the Cardinals, with Yoshi Hirano spoiling a great outing from a career-year Patrick Corbin, in front of more than 44,000 at Chase Field.

Never change a winning recipe was what MLB thought, so the cap was pretty similar to the 2017 one, albeit an all red one. I liked the red and blue version of the previous year more, but the stars and stripes in the A were still fine. As for the home shirt, it was basically what we asked for the previous season. The print in the lettering and numbering was pretty much identical to the one used in 2017 and it looked just fine. Maybe add a bit more blue next time like the Cardinals had in theirs? While the grey shadowing on the back indeed was a spoiler on this shirt, the whole kit looked awesome on David Peralta, who paired it with blue sleeves with stars and pairing shoes. That’s how we like it in America!

2019.

The D-Backs didn’t play on the 4th of July as they were travelling back from Los Angeles after a two game series. Therefore Chase Field got to see fireworks on the 5th of July, with the Rockies being downed 8-0.

No more special 4th of July outfits in the MLB in 2019. Probably a lack of sale, although they really didn’t look as bad as, for example, the Father’s Day ones we covered some weeks back. The cap was once again similar to the ones that were worn in previous seasons, with the difference that in 2019 MLB returned to a blue visor, a navy one, and the A got a golden lining on the outside. It looked weird on the snake skin home jersey with the wine red colouring on the shoulders and the dark lettering on the front.

2021.

On the 4th of July once again the Diamondbacks took a loss in 2021 (duh) as they went down 5-2 in front of just 27,000 spectators against the San Francisco Giants, who didn’t get the motivation to get to Chase Field because of Covid and poor results.

The D-Backs could have repeated with a red cap, like other teams, but instead had to wear a blue one that wore an A in white lining, filled up with dark blue and red stripes to honour the American flag. I prefer the ones of the previous years, but it could have been worse. Obviously, it looked a bit off on the traditional Sedona red jersey with gold and black.

2022.

Like you all will still remember, this year the Diamondbacks got their revenge on the San Francisco Giants with a decent outing from Madison Bumgarner against his former team.

The cap was quite a surprise, as it was quite different from the other ones used so far on the 4th of July, which could be a good thing. I don’t dislike it. The cap is a bit trucker style like, so if that is your thing, you might enjoy this version. The American flag looks a bit messy while the A is just dark blue with red lining. The rest of the cap is dark blue as well. I still prefer the more traditional ones we saw from 2017 to 2019 but a change is design is a good thing. The blue version didn’t look as bad as the red one would have probably looked like with the home shirt. Still, I think MLB can really try to reintroduce the 4th of July kits they used from 2015 to 2019 to honour this special day everyone in America so much appreciates.