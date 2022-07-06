Snake Bytes: 7/6 - Giant Killers

Diamondbacks News

San Francisco 2, Arizona 6

Tyler Gilbert was given the 5th starter nod for this one, which was actually more a bullpen game than anything. Arizona’s offense took most of the game to come around. But, once they started making their way through the Giants’ bullpen, they found their stroke and posted a game-winning five-spot in the eighth inning.

Rojas Bunt Brings Surprise, Win

With two strikes against him, Josh Rojas decided to do his best to surprise the San Francisco defense. He was successful when he dropped a bunt down the third base line - against the over-shift, that resulted in a bunt hit that sparked the Arizona offense into action.

Diamondbacks Ride Big Eighth to Victory

Though technically unnecessary, the big, back-breaking blow came when Daulton turned around a 101.8 mph fastball and sent it into the pool at Chase Field.

Per the #Dbacks PR team, Daulton Varsho’s eighth-inning home run came on a 101.8 mph pitch, the fastest pitch that a D-back has homered on in the Statcast Era. pic.twitter.com/YOOsSCdASi — PHNX Diamondbacks (@PHNX_Dbacks) July 6, 2022

Other Baseball News

MLB Permitted to Add Bonus Player to All-Star Roster for Career Achievements

This is something that should probably have been the case for many years now. As a result of the most recent negotiations. the Commissioner’s Office has the authority to add bonus players to All-Star rosters if the Commissioner feels a player’s career achievements warrant it. There is no obligation to do so, though it seems likely this rule will be applied to put Albert Pujols on the NL roster. Pujols will not be voted onto the roster, nor is he slugging his way to a manager’s selection. He is, however, one of the best right-handed hitters in the history of the game, who just so happens to be in the midst of his farewell season. If not for a player like Pujols, then who is the rule for?

You Simply Cannot Predict Baseball

The @Orioles are the first team in MLB history to allow a game-tying or go-ahead HR in the 7th, 8th and 9th innings and yet still win the game. — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) July 6, 2022

MLB’s Top-100 Prospects

MLB has updated their top-100 prospects list. Arizona’s Corbin Carroll now ranks at #3 overall with a 65 future value grade, behind Detroit’s Riley Greene and Francisco Álvarez. For those just wondering where Arizona’s prospects rank, Jordan Lawlar joins the list at #13 and Blake Walston comes in at #76.

Hottest Pitching Prospect in Each System

As one would expect, this list is populated by a veritable who’s who of dynamic arms expected to pitch near the top of rotations in the next year or so. Tommy Henry makes the list for Arizona.

Miguel Cabrera Finding New Success at Plate

He isn’t crushing the ball like he did in his Triple Crown winning season, but Miguel Cabrera has very quietly put together a solid season at the plate and is now hitting .308 on the season - good for fourth in the AL.