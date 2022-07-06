Minor League Recap 7/2+7/4: Fourth of July Bonus Baseball; Lawler Makes Hops Debut

Diamondbacks Affiliates won all four games played on Saturday. Jim recapped Sunday's games. There were actual baseball games played on the fourth of July, however the affiliates all had Tuesday off.

AAA Reno Aces 10 Sacramento River Cats 9

Corbin Martin got the start, pitching 4.0 innings and allowing six earned runs on eight hits and two walks, with a pair of home runs allowed. Martin was solid enough at first, posting a pair of scoreless innings in the first and second innings, and a run via solo homer in the third. Reno would answer back with four runs in the top of the fourth to make the score 4-1, but Martin would allow five runs in the bottom of the inning to make it 6-4. J.B. Bakauskas, freshly activated for his rehab assignment, pitched a scoreless bottom of the fifth, with just a hit allowed. Taylor Widener pitched a scoreless sixth, also allowing just a hit. Jake Barager ran into trouble in the seventh, going just 2/3 of an inning, and allowing three runs on three hits and walk, putting the Aces down 9-4. Paul Fry relieved Barager, inheriting one on and two outs in the eighth inning, but Fry got a strikeout to end the inning. In the top of the eighth, the Aces scratched a run across the board to make the score 9-5. Edison Uceta faced the minimum amount and pitched scoreless inning in the bottom of the eighth. The Aces rallied in the top of the ninth, plating five runs to take the lead 10-9. Kevin Ginkel pitched the ninth, and though he allowed a lead off single, he got the next players out on a popup, fielder's choice, and a strikeout to end the game.

The Aces scored four runs in the top of the fourth thanks to a lead off walk by Yonny Hernandez, a Jake McCarthy single, and a Dominic Fletcher walk that loaded the bases for Seth Beer. Beer came through with a bases loaded double, and then scored on back-to-back singles by Pavin Smith and Wilmer Difo. Jake McCarthy scored the Aces fifth run of the game in the top of the eighth after leading off with a single, advancing to second on a fielding error, then scoring on a Seth Beer single. Five runs crossed the plate in the top of the ninth. After Grayson Grenier walked and Camden Duzenack singled to put two runners on with nobody out, Yonny Hernandez and Jake McCarthy lined out to put the Aces down to their final out. Luckily for the Aces, Dominic Fletcher doubled, scoring both runners, and Seth Beer walked to put runners on first and second. After a pitching change, Beer was replaced by pinch runner Jancarlos Cintron. Pavin Smith then reached on a fielding error, scoring Fletcher and advancing Cintron to third. Wilmer Difo then came through with another well-timed double, scoring Cintron and Smith, and giving the Aces a 10-9 lead.

AA Amarillo Sod Poodles 13 Northwest Arkansas Naturals 12

Kenny Hernandez went 2.1 innings and allowed three runs on six hits, three walks, with a pair of strikeouts. Junior Garcia inherited two on and one out in the third, and though he didn't allow either runner to score, he did end up allowing four runs in 2.2IP on four hits and a walk, with a pair of strikeouts, and a solo HR allowed. Jeff Bain pitched three innings, with a run allowed on a hit and two walks, with four strikeouts. Blake Rogers had a rough outing in the ninth, hut it was good enough for Amarillo to hold on to the lead. Rogers pitched an inning and allowed four runs (three earned) on three hits and two walks, with a strikeout.

Amarillo got on the scoreboard with four runs in the bottom of the first, taking an early 4-0 lead. Jorge Barrosa and Juan Centeno led off with back-to-back walks, and Leandro Cedeno doubles, scoring Barrosa, and advancing Centeno to third. Roby Enriquez then homered, scoring three runs. NW Arkansas scored a run in the top of the second inning to make the score 4-1, but Amarillo responded with two more runs in the bottom of the inning. Jorge Barrosa took a one out HBP, then scored on a two out Leandro Cedeno HR, making the score 6-1. Thenext batter Roby Enriquez doubled but was caught trying to steal third, ending the inning. The Naturals scored two runs in the top of the 3rd, making the score 6-3, but freshly promoted Tristin English hit a solo HR in the bottom of the inning to make it 7-3. The Naturals scored three more runs to make it 7-6 in the top of the 4th, but Jorge Barrosa added another solo HR to make it 8-6. NW Arkansas added another run in the top of the 5th to make 8-7, then scored a run and tied it up at 8-8 in the top of the 6th. Amarillo pulled ahead in the bottom of the sixth inning 9-8, after Juan Centeno led off with a double, and then scored after a walk and a fielder's choice. In the bottom of the 7th, Amarillo scored four insurance runs, all of which turned out to be necessary. With the bases loaded and one out, Juan Centeno hit a bases clearing double, who then scored on the Leandro Cedeno single that followed.

A+ Hillsboro Hops 3 Tri-City Dust Devils 2

Marcos Tineo pitched 4.1 innings with two runs allowed on just two hits, a hit batter, along with a pair of wild pitches, but no walks, and six strikeouts. Tineo was actually dominant in the first four innings, with only one hit allowed. The wheel fell off in the fifth though, as Tineo hit the first batter, who then advanced to 2nd on a wild pitch, then to third on a double, and then scoring on another wild pitch. Tineo would get a strikeout for the first out of the inning, but was then relieved by Andrew Saalfrank, who allowed the inherited runner to score. Saalfrank pitched 2.2 perfect innings, striking out four. Shane Backhus struck out two and faced the minimum in a scoreless eighth inning, and Christian Monster De Oca allowed just a walk and struck out two in a scoreless ninth.

Not a lot of offense in this one, with all three of Hilsboro's runs scoring in the top of the second inning. Neyfey Castillo led off with a single, stole second base, and scored on a one out Channy Ortiz double. Ortiz would come around to score on the Lyle Lin single that followed. Lin would advance to second after Ramses Malave followed with a walk, and then scored on a two out Cam Coursey single.

A Visalia Rawhide 7 Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 5

Wilderd Patino 2-3 with a triple, HBP, three SB (43), SAC

Yaifer Perdomo went 4.2 innings and allowed four runs on six hits, two wild pitches, and six walks, with a strikeout, and a two-run HR allowed. Miguel Gil inherited two on and two outs and allowed on of the runners to score before getting the final out of the fifth Gil pitched 2.1 innings and allowed a run on four hits, two hit batter, and three walks, with three strikeouts. Carlos Meza pitched 1.2 scoreless innings, with a hit and balk allowed in the eighth, though he walked none while striking out four. Junior Mieses walked the first batter he faced, but got the final out of the game.

Down 2-0 in the top of the fourth, Jordan Lawler led off with a walk, then scored on the Wilderd Patino triple that followed, making the score 2-1. The Rawhide would score six runs in the top of the fifth. Deivi Estrada led off with a double, advanced to third on a wild pitch, then scored on a Danyer Sanabria single, tying the game up at 2-2. Jean Walters then bunted for a single, and thanks to a throwing error by the third baseman, everyone was safe. Sheng-Ping Chen and Jordan Lawler hit back-to-back singles next, scoring two more runs to make the score 4-2. Wilderd patino then sac bunted both runners over for the first out of the inning. An intentional walk to Junior Franco load the bases for Sergio Guiterrez. Gutierrez then hit into a fielder's choice, but thanks to a throwing error by the second baseman, Chen and Lawler would score, Guiterrez safe at second, Franco would be safe at third, and the score now 6-2. J.J. D'Orazio would line out for the second out of the inning, but a wild pitch would score Franco before Estrada grounded out for the final out of the inning, making the score 7-2.

Monday July 4th, 2022

AAA Reno Aces 4, Tacoma Rainiers 11

Tommy Henry went just 3.2 innings, and was roughed up seven runs on eight hits, four walks, while striking out four. all seven runs Henry allowed came via the three home run he allowed, all of which were hit by Rainiers first baseman Zach Green. Green hit a two run homer in the top of the first, and a three run homer in the top of the second to put the Aces down 5-0. The Aces scratched a run across the board in the bottom of after Stone Garrett singled to lead off the inning, then advanced to second on a Seth Beer groundout, then scored on a Wilmer Difo single to make the score 5-1. The Aces would make it 5-2 in bottom of the third, thanks to one Dominic Fletcher triple and the Jack McCarthy single that followed. Zach Green would hit his third third hr of the game, a two run shot to left center, in the top of the fourth to put the Aces down 8-2, and knocking Henry out of the game. Tyler Holton would take over for Henry and get the final out of the fourth inning. Grayson Grenier would hit a two run shot in the bottom of the fourth to make 8-4, and Holton would go out and pitch a scoreless fifth inning. Holton striked out three out of the four batters he faced. Chris Devinski pitched two scoreless innings, walking one and sticking out two. Justin Lewis had a rough outing, failing to get the final out of the eighth, and allowing four runs on four hits and walk, with one strikeout. Luis Frias inherited two runners on two outs, and allowed one of the inherited runners to score thanks to a pair of walks that forced in a run before he got the final out of the eighth. Frias would go on to pitch a scoreless ninth inning.

AA Amarillo Sod Poodles 3, Wichita Wind Surge 5

Brandon Pfaadt had a rough start, allowing five runs on eight hits, including three homers, but didn't walk anyone while striking out eight batters. Amarillo had given Pfaadt a 1-0 lead thanks to Jorge Barrosa reaching on error to lead off the game, then scoring on a Juan Centeno double. Unfortunately that lead evaporated after Pfaadt allowed a solo homer to lead off the bottom of the inning, and then a one out hit by pitch, and two out two-run homer, putting Amarillo down 3-1. In the top of the third, Amarillo made it 3-2 after Roby Enriquez took a two-out walk, then scored on a Blaze Alexander double. Pfaadt would allow two more runs in the bottom of the fifth, after giving up a lead off double, then another HR by Matt Wallner, who had lead the game off with a homerun already. Josh Green pitched a scoreless sixth inning, with a pair of hits allowed, no walks, and a strikeout. Amarillo made it 6-3 in the top of the seventh after Andy Yerzy tripled, Drew Stankiewicz walked, and a passed ball allowed Yerzy to score. Jorge Barrosa would follow with a walk to put runners on first and second with nobody out, but the Sod Poodles failed to capitalize further offensively in the inning. Ty Tice set down all three batters he faced in the bottom of the seventh, sandwiching a ground out between two strikeouts Cam Booser pitched a scoreless eighth, though he came close to allowing another run to score, thanks to a walk, a single, and a passed ball.

A+ Hillsboro Hops 5, Eugene Emeralds 3

Jameson Hill got the start and had the longest start of his career, going 6.1 innings and allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks, with six strikeouts. Hill allowed a solo homer in the first, but thankfully Ryan Bliss answered back with a solo homer to lead off the bottom of the inning. Freshly Promoted Jordan Lawler followed with a single, then stole second, and scored on a couple ground outs to give the Hops a 2-1 lead after the first. The Hops tacked on two more runs in the second to make it 4-2, thanks to four singles in a row by Channy Ortiz, Lyle Lin, Fox Semiones, and then Ryan Bliss, followed by a ground out by Jordan Lawler. The Emeralds would make it 4-3 in the top of the 4th after scoring two more runs off Hill. Hill would pitch a scoreless fifth and sixth inning. The Hops scored an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth, after Neyfey Castillo hit a triple, and then scored on a sac fly. Hill would get one out in the seventh, but had a wild pitch on a strikeout, with the runner reaching safely. Hill was then relieved by Shane Backhus with one on and one out. Backhus pitched 1.2 scoreless innings, allowing a pair of hits, no walks, while striking out out a pair. Christian Montes de Oca relieved Backhus for the ninth inning, and although he allowed a one out single, he got a strikeout and then a fly out to end the game.

A Visalia Rawhide 8, Lake Elsinore Storm 5