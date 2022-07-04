Snake Bytes: 07/04 - Happy Holiday, America!

Diamondbacks News

“Indeed, Dano remarked they [Rockies, DBE] looked like a motocross team that stumbled into a baseball game, and I concurred, adding they looked like motocross mechanics. I was all set to call this recap “Kuhl Uniforms, Bruh,” but then chit got kinda real in the bottom of the 6th, and even more real in the bottom of the 8th, and then the Dbacks, well, Dbacked, as we are wont to do.”

“That’s a game, as a ballclub, as a franchise, we should win that game 100 times out of 100,” Gallen said, speaking in a stern voice that barely registered above a whisper. “If this franchise wants to get to where I know it can get to and wants to get to, those are games you have to win. You cannot let those games get away. We just let them hang around.”

“Probably Joe,” reliever Ian Kennedy said.

“One that really jumps out to me is Joe,” right-hander Merrill Kelly said.

“Probably Joe,” third baseman Josh Rojas said. “I think I’d go with Joe Mantiply.”

The grand slam was the third of Peralta’s career and gave Arizona a 5-0 lead in the rubber match against Colorado. It also moved Peralta into sole possession of No. 6 on the D-backs’ all-time home runs list with 109. He moved ahead of outfielder Justin Upton’s 108.

“This isn’t the first time we’ve kind of let one get away that shouldn’t have gotten away,” Gallen said. “We just didn’t put them away when we had the opportunity to. Against teams that are going to scrap, especially at a place like this, you’ve got to just trying to pour on as much as you can.”

Kennedy said that he began to feel cramping in his right calf a few pitches before exiting the game in the bottom of the eighth vs. the Rockies. He will be reevaluated Monday.

Around The MLB

Year after year pass by and...many years later the Bronson Arroyo and Shelby Miller trades do not necessarily look as bad as they once looked.

It’s now been determined that he needs surgery to “set the peroneal tendon in his right ankle,” per MLB.com’s Maria I. Guardado (via Twitter). Recovery time is expected to be four to five months. As his surgery is set for July 12, he will not return to the hill this season.

Barnes’ new deal is worth $7MM over the two years, giving the backup catcher a slight yearly raise over his current $2.65MM salary, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic (via Twitter).

“...for what it’s worth, Goldschmidt’s defensive numbers are quite poor this season.”

“A little underwhelming,” Winckowski told reporters. “Fenway kind of has a presence to it. I really didn’t get that here, to be honest. I said to my mom last night, this place is very stock standard, if you ask me. I didn’t really feel anything, to be honest. It kind of just felt like another ballpark.”

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout finished 0-for-11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times, equalling a major league record, as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep on Sunday.

Batters are hitting just .209 against the slider, the lowest mark against any of the five pitches thrown at least 2% of the time. Pitchers and their coaches are following the data. For the first time in recorded history, fastballs (not including cutters) are being thrown less than half the time. Since 2015, which marked the start of the Statcast Era, fastball use has declined from 57% to 48%. Almost all that decline can be accounted for by an increase in sliders.

Bogaerts was making a play at second base during the seventh inning at Wrigley Field on Sunday as Wilson Contreras was trying to steal. As Contreras slid in ahead of the tag, his cleats accidentally hit Bogaerts right on the outside part of his thigh.

Bogaerts instantly hopped up in pain, and eventually walked off the field.

Across The Pacific

Park played 19 seasons with the Twins, debuting in 2002 and making his final appearance for the club on Oct. 28, 2020. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Twins were unable to properly mark Park’s departure, so the veteran hitter returned for one more appearance on Sunday to give the fans and the club a chance to saw goodbye.

The World Baseball Softball Confederation will employ the “Ohtani rule” for its international tournaments, allowing starting pitchers to remain in games as designated hitter after leaving the mound, a source familiar with the matter said Sunday.

Across The Wall

Granma defeated Cocodrilos de Matanzas, 4-0, in game seven of the Cuban National (Baseball) Series to repeat as league champions. The team from Bayamo has won four of the last six national championships, becoming the sixth Cuban squad to win at least four league titles.