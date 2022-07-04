Diamondbacks Minor-league Roundup, 7/3: Pavin who?

Writing this up while watching the final episode of Stranger Things. About which, all I'm going to say is, episodes which last two hours and thirty minutes should be illegal by federal law. And with that, onto the recaps!

Triple-A Reno Aces 10 @ Sacramento River Cats 6 - The Aces jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first, getting RBI hits from Jake McCarthy, Pavin Smith and Wilmer Difo. They added two more in the second, on a Jancarlos Cintron fielder's choice which forced an error by the opposing pitcher. Difo singled in another run in the fifth, and the Aces scored four more in the seventh. Camden Duzenack drew a bases loaded walk, Dominic Miroglio had an RBI groundout, and Juan Graterol capped things off with a two-run single. Cintron and Graterol had three hits apiece, with McCarthy, Smith, Difo and Stone Garrett getting a pair each.

Ryne Nelson got the win for his quality start, throwing six innings of two-run ball, and improved his record to 6-5. Nelson allowed five hits and a walk, striking out six. Miguel Aguilar was roughed up, being charged with four runs on three hits and two walks, while only being able to get out one batter in his 27 pitches thrown. Blake Workman restored order, retiring all five River Cats he faced, one by strikeout. Mitchell Stumpo worked a hitless ninth, with a walk and a K.

Double-A Northwest Arkansas Naturals 10 @ Amarillo Sod Poodles 4 - Amarillo found themselves three down before they got to bat, but responded with a four-spot in the bottom of the first. Jorge Barrosa and Tristin English delivered back-to-back home-runs there; unfortunately, they would not score again. The Sod Poodles went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and left nine men on base, also hitting into three double plays. Barrosa singled in addition to his homer, while Shane Muntz had two hits and a walk.

Starting pitcher Deyni Olivero settled down after the first, going four innings without further damage. He allowed four hits and two walks with a pair of strikeouts. Dillon Larsen took over, only to be tagged for four runs in the fifth, giving the Naturals the lead first good. He worked a scoreless sixth, then turned the ball over to Jake Rice, who surrendered a two-run homer before he could retire a batter in the seventh. Mack Lemieux took care of the final pair of frames, giving up a solo homer in the ninth.

High-A Hillsboro Hops 5 @ Tri-city Dust Devils 7 - Things looked good for the Hops after a three-run first, and they still led in the bottom of the sixth, before the Hillsboro bullpen couldn't hold it. Jarrod Watkins had the big blow in the first, clearing the bases with a three-run double. Caleb Roberts drove in a run with his single in the fifth, and added an RBI double in the seventh inning. Watkins drew a pair of walks in addition to his double and stole a base, while Danny Oriente also had two bases on balls.

Starter Ross Carver was okay, allowing three runs in his five innings, scattering five hits and two walks with five strikeouts. The loss went to Hugh Fisher, who could retire just one of the six batters he faced. The others reached on two hits, two walks and a hit batter. Three came around to score, though one was on a bulk by Fisher's replacement, José Santamaria. He got the next four outs, allowing a run on his own record. José Alcantara had a good outing, with two K's in his four batters.

A-ball Visalia Rawhide 4 @ Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 16 - Not much point in rehashing the coroner's report on this one in great detail, even if Visalia actually scored first, on Jordan Lawlar's eighth homer. For in the bottom half of the first, starter Liam Norris recorded only one out, as the Quakes sent FIFTEEN men to the plate, scoring ten times. Norris was tagged with seven, on five hits and two walks, while mop-up man Luis Tejeda allowed the other three. A score of 10-1 at the end of the first, basically ended this as a meaningful contest.

In a minor-league rarity, the Rawhide ended up using a position player to pitch, outfielder Danyer Sanabria, who walked two batters before getting a strikeout to end bottom of the eighth. Eric Mendez was the best arm for Visalia. He gave up a solo homer over three innings, and struck out five, though also walked four. On offense, Lawlar finished a triple short of the cycle, and raised his average to .365. Junior Franco had two hits and drove in a run.