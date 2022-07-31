The mystery as to who will take the start for the Diamondbacks tomorrow has been solved, as Bally Sports Arizona’s Jody Jackson is reporting that Zach Davies will start the first game of the Cleveland.

Zach Davies will start for the @Dbacks tomorrow. — Jody Jackson (@Jody_Jackson) July 31, 2022

Davies was originally placed on the injured list on June 28th with shoulder inflammation, following his last start three days prior. The last update on his recovery was that Davies threw 40 pitches in a simulated game on Tuesday. Torey Lovullo stated that they would increase his workload by around 15 pitches per appearance, so he’s likely limited to 50-60 pitches against Cleveland.

So far in 2022, Davies made 15 starts and has pitched to a 3.94 ERA/4.25 FIP with an 18.7% strikeout rate and 7.8% walk rate in 80 innings. After struggling with the Chicago Cubs the previous season, Zach has bounced back nicely with the D-backs. Davies start will be one final opportunity to potentially showcase him in front of other teams before Tuesday’s trade deadline. If Davies is still with Arizona after the deadline, he still has 11 more starts to make for the rest of the season then decide whether or not to pick up their half of a 2023 mutual option.