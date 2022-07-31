PYW’s 2022: Week 16

This week’s episode of PYW’s is brought to you by... Ballmark Condolences Cards. When you’re an MLB executive who just traded away a franchise icon (again!), these Ballmark Condolences Cards are the perfect, impersonal way to send your best wishes to the devastated fanbase whose love and passion funds your paychecks, but in no other way affects your day to day life. Bulk options available for “small market” teams! Try them today!

And we’re back! Last week, I asked you to come up with trade scenarios that could send Juan Soto to the desert. I’m no expert, but I really feel like it says a lot about the mindset of our fanbase, and how we feel the team is going to proceed, that we can’t even be bothered to come up with, or engage with, fake trade scenarios, much less real ones. I guess all that to say, we didn’t see many entries or recs this week folks. We had a first place comment, a tie for second, and... nothing! Be sure to mash that rec button next week folks!

Anyway, in second place, we have a three way tie between gzimmerm, MrRbi17, and TucsonTim with one rec a piece!

The ironic part of this one is that Yasmany Tomas actually last played for the Nationals in their minor league system...

What are we even doing here if this one didn’t win in a landslide, I ask you?

This is painfully accurate. He really is the most valuable member of our team, which says a lot, considering the return on investment so far is very, very mixed. Even so, I can’t think of anyone who would be more valuable in a trade at the Major League level, and maybe even the Minor League

And taking the top spot in the podium this week is Xerostomia with two recs and an objectively wrong opinion!

I’m not sure eleven words have ever held such falsehood in the history of the English Language. This is a Dave Stewart breaking the rules level bad trade. Do I normally critique entries like this? No, but sometimes to be silent is to be complicit, and I cannot be complicit in such a matter lol

Standings Players Recs Players Recs Xerostomia 10 Diamondhacks 7 Jack Sommers 6 MrRbi17 5 gzimmerm 4 M_lopez 2 TucsonTim 1

With few recs, not many changes to the leaderboard this week. Xero extends his lead slightly over Hacks, but not by much. TucsonTim joins the leaderboard for the first time this season, so welcome back! And MrRbi inches closer to the top three with his one rec entry this week.

Okay here we go. As you maybe heard, David Peralta, after a long, inspiring, distinguished career with the Diamondbacks, is now a member of the Tampa Bay Rays. We are very sorry to see him go, and the team here at PYW’s will miss him deeply. However, Peralta and his Freight Train persona have been a huge part of both the in-game production strategy, as well as prominently featured in the team’s social media accounts. His departure, much like Goldschmidts/America’s First Baseman and Justin “Uptown” Upton’s before him, leaves a significant void behind him. Your challenge this week is to come up with a player themed schitck to replace the Freight Train. Go!