Snake Bytes: 7/31 Freight Train lays down tracks for Tampa



D-backs avoid shutout late but drop second straight vs. Braves

Arizona Diamondbacks drop first game following David Peralta trade

By now, I am sure you know David Peralta was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays yesterday. He finished his Dbacks career (well, assuming he doesn’t come back at some point, though I don’t see that) 10th in career WAR with 15.3. He is 3rd in hits (960), 4th in RBI (468) as well as doubles (191) and 6th in HRs (110). Interestingly, Peralta is second on our list for career triples (46), behind Stephen Drew.



Last nights’ game story

I wanted a 3rd article, but doesn’t look like Gilbert or Piecoro wrote one.

Diamondbacks ship outfielder David Peralta to Rays for catching prospect



Peralta, speaking with Tampa reporters on a conference call shortly after the deal was announced, said the deal represented a “sad moment for me, for sure,” though he said it was exciting to get a chance to make a push for a playoff spot. “That’s what we work for,” Peralta said. “That’s what I work for in the offseason is to play in the playoffs, play in the World Series. I’ve only had one chance to get a little taste of that in 2017 and I’m like, ‘I want to do it again.’ I’ve been waiting for this moment. I’m ready for that.”

D-backs’ Hazen: David Peralta trade ‘made sense’ given young OF depth



When asked if the team would elevate a player to replace Peralta in the outfield, Hazen said he thinks that player is already on the big-league roster in Jake McCarthy.

——“There’s a new generation of fan favorites that I hope are starting right now,” Hazen said.

David Peralta’s thank you message to D-backs fans following trade

"I'm going to keep all the fans in my heart. I love you with all my heart."



David Peralta's departing message to @Dbacks fans everywhere. pic.twitter.com/iME2FLvcEH — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) July 30, 2022

McCarthy doubled in the 4th inning and had a tribute that was well recievd in last nights’ GDT.

Diamondbacks recall LHP Tyler Holton from taxi squad

Other Baseball

TheScore trade deadline tracker, yesterday’s deals:

Cardinals traded SS Edmundo Sosa to the Phillies for RP Jojo Romero

Cubs traded RP Chris Martin to Dodgers for Of/IF Zach McKinstry.

And obviously, the Peralta trade.



Rays acquire longtime Diamondbacks OF David Peralta

draysbay’s writeup of the trade.

Judge becomes 2nd-fastest to 200 HRs with No. 42

Judge’s Major League-leading 42nd home run was his 12th long ball in 14 games, the most in a 14-game span in franchise history. He eclipsed Babe Ruth (41 homers in 1928) for the most home runs ever hit by a Yankee before Aug. 1, amid a surge that puts Judge on track to shatter Roger Maris’ American League single-season record of 61 home runs, which was set in 1961.

Anderson suspended 3 games for making contact with umpire

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson received a three-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for making contact with home plate umpire Nick Mahrley in the seventh inning of Oakland’s 7-3 victory Friday night at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Will the Thrill’s 22 immortalized at Oracle Park

(Will Clark)

Where do Angels, Shohei Ohtani go from here?

“Regardless of where I’m playing, I’m going to give it my all and try to win that ballgame in front of me,” Ohtani said through interpreter Ippei Mizuhara. “I’m with the Angels right now, and I’m very thankful for what they’ve done. I love my team and my teammates. Right now, I’m an Angel, and that’s all I can focus on at this point.”

Farm Implements



Watch FREE as Lawlar, Matos lead clubs in High-A clash

Sunday, 7:05 p.m. ET — Hillsboro (ARI) at Eugene (SF)

AAA Ginkel nailed down a 2-1 win for Reno. Jameson went 7 innings, giving up 1 un on 4 hits. AA Corpus Christi Hooks beat the Poodles, 7-5. Eduardo Diaz had 4 RBI for the Poodles.

A Eugene beat Hillsboro 10-4, scoring 9 runs in the 3rd inning.

A Visalia won 9-6 over Inland Empire. They also gave up 4 runs in the bottom of the 9th...

Anything Goes

This day in history:

In 1777, French aristocrat Marquis de Lafayette became a Major General in the Continental Army. The WW1 quote, attributated erroneosly to Jack Pershing, “Lafayette we are here!” was actually said by one of Pershing’s aids. Lafayette’s tomb flies the US flag. Speaking of WW1, the third battle of Ypres began on this date in 1917.

In 1975, Jimmy Hoffa was reported missing.



This day in baseball:

