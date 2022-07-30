Snake Bytes 7/30 - Done Streaking

Diamondbacks News

Arizona 2, Atlanta 5

Madison Bumgarner and the Diamondbacks had a much more difficult time with the reigning World Series champions than they did with the crappy Nationals or floundering Giants.

Bumgarner Struggles in Atlanta

Madison Bumgarner had won his last five starts in Atlanta when he took the mound Friday night. He was unable to keep that trend going in the right direction. The left-hander departed the game allowing five runs (four earned) in six innings. He didn’t strike out any Braves and walked three.

Braves Jump Out to Early Lead

Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves took the lead in the bottom of the first inning. They never looked back.

Talking Aces Baseball with Garrett, Garrett, Drabek, and Bayrouty

Nevada Sports Net brings you a quartet of fun interviews.

Corbin Carroll might be fast





Take a (quick) trip around the bases with the #2 prospect in Major League Baseball @corbin_carroll | @Dbacks pic.twitter.com/hgyOKScBHj — Reno Aces (@Aces) July 29, 2022

Other Baseball News

Mariners Win Castillo Sweepstakes

Cincinnati sent their star pitcher to Seattle in exchange for four prospects, including Noelvi Marte and Edwin Arroyo.

Mets to Start deGrom on Tuesday vs Nationals

Assuming his arm doesn’t blow up by the fourth inning, the Mets may win Tuesday’s trade deadline just by making one simple roster move.

Manfred Holds Minor League Baseball Hostage over Anti-trust Exemption

Rob Manfred’s office has completed the request made to apprise Congress of why they should retain their antitrust exemption. To call the 17-page document a thinly veiled threat would be generous to the levels of innuendo.

Musgrove, Padres Close to $100 million Deal

If the deal is completed, the contract would keep Joe Musgrove in San Diego’s rotation for another five seasons.

Judge Making History

Aaron Judge seems to be having an okay contract year.

Aaron Judge is the 3rd player in MLB history with at least 40 HR, 110 hits and 10 steals in his team's first 101 games.



The others:

Ken Griffey Jr (1998)

Babe Ruth (1921) — Katie Sharp (@ktsharp) July 30, 2022