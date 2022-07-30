Diamondbacks Farm Report: July 29, 2022

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 3-1 record

Yu-Min Lin was promoted to Visalia this week. The 19-year-old Taiwanese lefty put up some ridiculous numbers in the Complex League with a 2.35 ERA, 41 strikeouts, and just 6 walks over 23 innings.

Top Prospect Performances

Reno CF Corbin Carroll: 0-4, SF, RBI

Hillsboro SS Jordan Lawlar: 0-4, 2 K

Amarillo LHP Blake Walston: 5 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 4 BB, 10 K, 97 pitches (57 strikes)

Hillsboro 3B Deyvison De Los Santos: 0-4, 2 K

Reno LHP Tommy Henry: 6 2⁄ 3 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 4 BB, 6 K, 104 pitches (65 strikes)

AAA: Reno Aces 6, Salt Lake Bees 5; 53-44

Stone Garrett’s 9th inning sacrifice fly plated the winning run for Reno, completing a comeback from down 5-0 after the top of the 4th. Tommy Henry got knocked around a bit, as his command was a bit off in this start, but managed to grit through 6 2⁄ 3 innings with 5 runs allowed on 7 hits, 4 walks, and 6 strikeouts. The bullpen held Salt Lake scoreless through the final 2 1⁄ 3 although it took some good defense to make it happen. Seth Beer drove in two runs with two hits, Corbin Carroll drove home a run with a sac fly, and Wilmer Difo had 3 hits in the contest. Difo’s 7th inning sacrifice fly tied the game. With the score tied at 5-5, back to back singles by Cooper Hummel and Wilmer Difo put the winning run in scoring position. Carroll’s fly out advanced both runners to set up the opportunity for Garrett.

AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 8, Corpus Christi Hooks 1 (F/5); 47-47

Blake Walston had a 5-inning complete game, holding Corpus Christi to just a solo home run for 5 innings. Walston struck out 10 and struggled a bit with command with 4 walks, but managed to find a way to strand them. Offensively the Sod Poodles scored in all four trips to the plate, with Roby Enriquez, Drew Stankiewicz, and Jorge Barrosa each teeing off on Astros pitching prospect Tyler Brown for a home run. The game was called off after the top of the 5th due to rain and the lopsided score.

A+: Hillsboro Hops 4, Eugene Emeralds 5; 40-52

The Hops couldn’t quite finish off this game, letting a 4-2 lead slip in the 8th inning when Junior Mieses gave up a go-ahead 3-run homer to Casey Schmitt. That spoiled an outstanding start from Jamison Hill, who held Eugene hitless for the first 5 2⁄ 3 innings on 2 walks and a franchise-best 13 strikeouts. Hillsboro initially took the lead in the 7th on Caleb Roberts’ sacrifice fly and Neyfy Castillo’s 6th long ball of the year. Ramses Malave added a solo shot in the 8th, which gave the Hops that 4-2 lead.

A: Visalia Rawhide 16, Inland Empire 66ers 1; 32-62

Visalia unloaded three games of frustration out on the 66ers, scoring 7 runs in the first inning and removing any possible chance of a comeback bid by scoring the first 16 runs of the game. In fact the opposing starting pitcher did not record a single out in this game after facing 5 hitters. Yu-Min Lin was equally as good, pitching 5 shutout innings on just 2 hits, 1 walk, and 9 strikeouts in his first start with Visalia. The Rawhide got big games from Juan Corniel, Junior Franco, and Sergio Gutierrez. Corniel had 3 hits, 3 RBI, and 2 runs scored from the leadoff spot, Manuel Peña scored twice despite wearing the Golden Sombrero, while Franco and Gutierrez both left the yard.