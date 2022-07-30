Bruteside Chats: Shoulder Down!!!

Another day, another season ending shoulder injury for a 1st Round draft pick.

Sigh.....such is the life of a Dbacks fan.

Today we Brutes are joined by our favorite person on Earth: Michael McDermott. We speak of Druw’s exploding shoulder, expectations for the second half of the season, potential traded Sneks and our favorite 1980’s films.

Inquiring minds mush know which movie is the best!!

PS, I realized after the show that Animal House came out in ‘78 so I have removed my entry from the poll.