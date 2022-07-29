The Diamondbacks rotation has suffered another injury, as the team announced they’ve placed left-handed starter Tyler Gilbert on the 15-Day Injured List.

The #Dbacks recalled infielder Yonny Hernandez from Triple-A Reno and placed pitcher Tyler Gilbert on the 15-day injured list (sprained left elbow), retroactive to July 27. — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 29, 2022

Gilbert appeared in 8 games with 7 starts for the D-backs, pitching to a 5.24 ERA in 34 1⁄ 3 innings. In his last start, Gilbert threw 4 innings and 71 pitches before getting lifted for the bullpen. At the time, we all thought it was the team protecting him against facing a lineup for the third time but his exit appears to be more serious.

Any elbow injury is serious, with any damage to the ulnar collateral ligament as that could mean an extended absence. In the interim, the D-backs will have to find someone to fill his rotation spot for the Cleveland series. Gilbert’s rotation spot comes up Monday; they can start Zac Gallen on normal rest. If Gallen goes Monday, they will need to come up with a plan for Tuesday’s game.

Tommy Henry would be the most logical candidate to replace Gilbert in the rotation, but unless they pull him from his scheduled start with the team’s AAA affiliate tonight I don’t see it happening. Other options from the minors include pitching prospects Ryne Nelson and Slade Cecconi, both of whom would be on normal rest for Tuesday night. The team would have to make an additional 40-man roster move to get Nelson or Cecconi on the roster.

Gilbert’s active roster spot will be taken by Yonny Hernandez. The utility infielder has appeared in 12 games for Arizona, hitting .083/.154/.083 in 24 plate appearances at the big league level. He figures to be add extra infield depth at second, short, and third. He’ll likely be on the big league club over the weekend before getting sent back down when the team needs a 5th starter.