Diamondbacks Farm Report: July 28, 2022

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 2-2 record

Top Prospect Performances

Reno LF Corbin Carroll: 2 for 4, inside the park HR (3), 3 RBI

Reno RHP Ryne Nelson: 5 2⁄ 3 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Amarillo RHP Slade Cecconi: 2 1⁄ 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K, 36 pitches (22 strikes)

Hillsboro 1B Deyvison De Los Santos: 3-5, RBI, R, K

Hillsboro 3B A.J. Vukovich: 3-5, 2 2B, 2 RBI, R, 2 K

AAA: Reno Aces 4, Salt Lake Bees 11; 52-44

Box Score | Statcast

Another rough night for the Reno bullpen, as the Bees scored 8 runs in the final two innings. Reno scored all four of their runs in the 4th inning on back to back home runs from Wilmer Difo and Corbin Carroll.

Carroll’s home run stayed in the park, but was able to circle all four bases in 14 seconds flat. Ryne Nelson allowed three runs in 5 2⁄ 3 innings, walking none and striking out three. The home run ball came back to bit him as Nelson gave up a pair of home runs. Tyler Holton got the next three outs, retiring all three hitters he faced before giving way to Sean Poppen. Poppen surrendered two runs in the 8th, coughing up the lead and putting the Aces behind. J.B. Wendelken and Miguel Aguilar allowed a total of six runs in the 9th inning.

AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 15, Corpus Christi Hooks 2; 46-47

Box Score

An offensive explosion, with all nine starters recording a hit in this game, propelled Amarillo to a blowout win. The Sod Poodles scored in 6 of the 8 innings they came up to the plate. Slade Cecconi went 2 1⁄ 3 innings and exited after 36 pitches for some reason. I’m not sure if it’s an injury or trade rumors, but it’s bizarre nonetheless. The bullpen did fine, holding the Hooks to two runs in 6 2⁄ 3 innings with 7 strikeouts. While the bullpen was tossing zeros, the hitters laid waste to the Hooks pitching staff by scoring in five consecutive innings and putting up 13 runs in that span. Leandro Cedeno, Ti’Quan Forbes, and Dominic Canzone left the yard in this game.

A+: Hillsboro Hops 8, Eugene Emeralds 4; 40-51

Box Score

Once again the two teams donned their parent club jerseys and it played out similarly to how the D-backs and Giants played this week. Hillsboro put up an early 7-0 lead after 4 innings, allowing them to cruise through the rest of the game. The Hops were humming on offense with 6 stolen bases, 6 walks, and 11 hits. A.J. Vukovich had three hits including a pair of doubles and Caleb Roberts drove in three runs from the clean-up spot. Dillon Larsen threw two perfect innings to get the win in relief.

A: Visalia Rawhide 3, Inland Empire 66ers 9; 31-62

Box Score