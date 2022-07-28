Snake Bytes 7/28: Sweepstakes!

Diamondback’s News:

D-backs complete 3-game series sweep against Giants at Chase Field

“Maybe guys were a little tired (before the break), a little banged up, where we couldn’t really close out games,” Diamondbacks third baseman Josh Rojas said. “We talked about that little lull in the middle of games where we couldn’t put runs across or we were making mistakes on defense or just not putting the pitching with the hitting in the same games.

D-backs roll to series sweep against the Giants

“This one was meaningful to the guys,” starter Zac Gallen said. “I know they wanted to kind of put a stamp on this series here, an exclamation point.”

D-backs extend Giants’ losing streak to 7

The Diamondbacks have won five of six since the All-Star break.

“Just being able to able to hold onto certain situations late in the game,” Arizona starter Zac Gallen said. “You don’t want to let balanced teams just hang around from a a finishing standpoint or an offensive standpoint. It’s what we’ve been able to do so far.”

D-backs use small ball, aggressive baserunning in sweep over Giants

“I thought the safety squeeze was executed to perfection by Jose,” Lovullo said. “And then the extra tack on run by with Josh Rojas hitting the solo home run was much needed. So we kept after it, we kept after it for three days and we need to keep going. We got to keep playing good baseball and take it day by day.”

Poll Should The D-backs continue to use small ball and aggressive base running to try and win games moving forward? Yes, especially since the D-backs do not have power names and numbers.

No, that’s dumb af. Swing for the fences.

Baseball News:

Latest on trade markets for Luis Castillo, Frankie Montas

The Cardinals, Mariners and Yankees have been the three most aggressive teams on the Montas/Castillo front, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports, with the Twins, Blue Jays and Padres each also in the fold to varying extents. Jon Heyman of the New York Post also hears the Yankees are involved on both hurlers and calls adding a starter “a priority” for New York.

Top MLB draft pick Jackson Holliday gets under-slot $8.19 million bonus from Orioles

“I want to be up here as fast as possible,” Holliday said. “I would love to come out hot and continue to play well. Hopefully, two years or less would be my goal. I know it’s a big goal, but I think I can do it.”