Diamondbacks Farm Report: July 27, 2022

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 0-4 record

Top Prospect Performances

Reno CF Corbin Carroll: 2-5, 2B, RBI, R, K

Hillsboro SS Jordan Lawlar: 1-4

Hillsboro 3B Deyvison De Los Santos: 1-4, solo HR (2)

Amarillo RHP Bryce Jarvis: 5 2⁄ 3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 10 K

AAA: Reno Aces 6, Salt Lake Bees 16; 52-43

Box Score | Statcast

A Reno bullpen game turned into a middle inning meltdown as Taylor Widener, Blake Workman, Caleb Baragar, and Mitchell Stumpo combined to allow 16 runs in the 3rd-5th innings. The Aces scored two runs in the bottom of the 3rd, on an RBI single by Yonny Hernandez and an RBI double from Corbin Carroll. The offense was unable to stall the avalanche of runs allowed by the bullpen, but scored four runs in their final two trips to the plate. Corbin Carroll singled and doubled in five at-bats from the leadoff spot.

AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 2, Corpus Christi Hooks 7; 43-46

Box Score

Bryce Jarvis finally strung together a strong start in Amarillo, striking out 10 in 5 2⁄ 3 innings of 2-run ball. The bad news for him is despite numerous chances, the Sod Poodles couldn’t push runs across with an 0-for-10 clip with runners in scoring position and 9 runners left on base. Juan Centeno’s 2-run homer in the 2nd accounted for all of Amarillo’s scoring in the game. Josh Green and Jeff Bain collectively pitched 3 1⁄ 3 scoreless innings to send the game into extra innings. Justin Lewis was hammered in the 10th, retiring only one of six hitters he faced with five of them scoring.

A+: Hillsboro Hops 4, Eugene Emeralds 5; 39-51

Box Score

A 5-run 3rd inning put Hillsboro in too big a hole for the offense to climb from. Luke Albright pitched 5 1⁄ 3 innings, allowing 5 runs on 5 hits, 3 walks, and 7 strikeouts. A pair of home runs led to that one big inning. Hillsboro wasn’t able to put a dent in the scoreboard until the 7th, when Deyvison De Los Santos and Neyfy Castillo hit back-to-back home runs with 2 outs. The Hops drew closer in the 8th with two more, after Cam Coursey doubled to lead off the inning. Lyle Lin reached on an error by Emeralds 3B Luis Toribio to plate the first run then scored on an A.J. Vukovich single that made it 5-4. Despite a single and a walk with one out in the 9th, the Hops were unable to

A: Visalia Rawhide 0, Inland Empire 66ers 8; 31-61

Box Score