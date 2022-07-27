Diamondbacks Minor League Affiliates Report: July 26, 2022

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 1-3 record.

Top Prospect Performances

Reno RF Corbin Carroll: 0-3, BB, HBP, K

Hillsboro SS Jordan Lawlar: 0-5, R, 2 K

Hillsboro 3B Deyvison De Los Santos: 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, R

News

OF Druw Jones is out indefinitely with a shoulder issue, surgery is being weighed. Jones was the D-backs top pick in the 2022 Draft.

Right-handed starter Ross Carver and left-handed reliever Andrew Saalfrank were promoted to AA Amarillo. Carver (22) had pitched to a 3.10 ERA with a 29.0% K rate and a 8.1% BB over 15 starts and 81 1 ⁄ 3 IP for Hillsboro. Saalfrank (24) had a 2.95 ERA in 25 appearances and 39 2 ⁄ 3 IP.

Shortstop prospect Manuel Pena (18) was promoted from the AZL D-backs to Low A Visalia. Pena had batted .284/.336/.466 with 3 doubles, 3 triples, and 4 home runs.

AAA: Reno Aces 4, Salt Lake Bees 7; 52-42

Reno took a 4-0 lead in the 2nd, starting with Seth Beer’s home run to lead off the inning. Jake Hager hit a sacrifice fly and Cooper Hummel’s infield hit plated two runs. Sadly, that was all the scoring the Aces did in this game. Dan Straily allowed a 3-run homer to Jack Mayfield in the 4th. Tyler Holton pitched two scoreless to hold the lead, but the back-end of the Reno bullpen had a rough night. Sean Poppen and J.B. Bukauskas allowed a run in the 7th and 8th inning to cough up the lead and Miguel Aguilar allowed a 2-run shot to Jake Gatewood to salt the game away.

AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 5, Corpus Christi Hooks 4; 45-46

Amarillo got a solid start from Deyni Olivero, who pitched 5 innings of 2-run ball to pick up his first win in AA this season. Olivero allowed 7 hits, walked none, and struck out 2. Eduardo Diaz doubled home two in the first, but the final three runs came on solo home runs by Drew Stankiewicz, Dominic Canzone, and Leandro Cedeno. Cedeno’s home run landed in the parking lot behind the scoreboard in left-center field, although not quite as far as the 527 foot blast he hit two weeks ago. Austin Pope allowed two runs in the 7th, but the duo of Mack Lemieux and Blake Rogers recorded the final 7 outs without issue with 4 coming via strikeouts.

A+: Hillsboro Hops 4, Eugene Emeralds 5; 39-50

The Hops came up a bit short, as Avery Short allowed Eugene to score the eventual winning run in the 7th. Scott Randall allowed 4 runs on 7 hits, 1 walk, and 6 strikeouts over 6 innings. 3B prospect Deyvison De Los Santos was the star offensively with 2 hits, a double, 2 RBI, and a run scored in 4 trips to the plate. A.J. Vukovich reached base 4 times in 5 trips to the plate on a hit, two walks, and getting plunked. Despite the large number of walks, the Hops didn’t put many innings together after a 3-run 3rd. The highlight of the game came on this spectacular play by Hops center fielder Wilderd Patino.

IF @SportsCenter NEEDS SOME #SCTOP10 PLAYS WE SUGGEST THIS WILDERD PATIÑO ROBBERY SORRY FOR YELLING pic.twitter.com/VhpLSTqPis — Hillsboro Hops (@HillsboroHops) July 27, 2022

A: Visalia Rawhide 1, Inland Empire 66ers 4; 31-60

A rough game from the Visalia offense spoiled a good start from Diomedes Sierra, who took a tough loss after allowing just 2 runs in 5 innings. The Rawhide scored their only run in the 3rd when Juan Corniel singled home Manuel Pena. Corniel and Pena combined for 3 of the Rawhide’s 4 hits in this game. Zach Barnes allowed a 2-run homer in the 6th, with one run charged to Listher Sosa, which gave the 66ers the insurance runs they needed to comfortably win.