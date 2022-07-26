Diamondbacks Minor League Recap 7/23-7/24: Reno Literally Walks Off El Paso in 10

Saturday July 23rd.

AAA Reno Aces 7, El Paso Chihuahuas 6

Tommy Henry had a solid start for the Aces once again, despite giving up a solo HR on the second pitch of the game. Henry would allow a one out single, but managed to get out of the inning without further damage by getting all three batters out via strikeout. Down 1-0 after the top of the 2nd, Corbin Carroll led off with a walk, stole second, advanced to third on a fielding error by El Paso's shortstop, and scored on a groundout.

Henry got the first two batters out in the top of second inning, but a two-out single followed by another HR would put the Aces down 3-1. The Aces tied the score back up at 3-3 in the bottom of the third after Corbin Carroll led off with double, advanced to third on a one out single by Stone Garrett, and scored on a Seth Beer sac fly. The Aces pulled ahead 4-3 in the bottom of the fifth, Corbin Carroll once again led off with walk, advanced to 2nd on a wild pitch, then to third on a flyout, and scored on a second wild pitch.

Henry was relieved by Chris Devenski, who'd pitch the sixth inning. Devenski would allow a run on a single, a stolen base, and a double, tying the game back up at 4-4. J.B. Bukauskas pitched the seventh, and had a less then stellar outing. Bukauskas allowed a pair of runs on four singles and a balk, but didn't issue any walks, and struck out one. With the Aces now down 4-6 in the bottom of the 7th, the Aces would make it a one-run game after Cooper Hummel hit a one out triple, then scored on Stone Garrett single. Sean Poppen pitched a scoreless 8th, and Kevin Ginkel pitched a scoreless 9th inning.

Corbin Carroll would ground out to for the first out in the bottom of the ninth but Cooper Hummel would fall behind the count to 1-2, but worked the count until he earned a walk. A wild pitch advanced Hummel to second, but it wouldn't matter, as Stone Garrett laced a homerun into left center to out the Aces up 7-6, and ending the game.

AA Amarillo Sod Poodles 2, Midland RockHounds 3

Blake Walston went five innings pitching four shutout innings before he allowed a run in the fifth. Walston allowed just a run on five hits, a wild pitch, and walk, with eight strikeouts. Amarillo's offense gave Walston a 2-0 lead after scoring a run in the top of the first and second innings. Jorge Barrosa led the game off with a double, advanced to third on a Tristin English single, scoring on a Leandro Cedeno single. Amarillo managed to get the bases loaded with two outs, but failed to score any more runs in the 1st inning. Drew Stankiewicz hit a one-out homer in the top of the 2nd inning to make the score 2-0.

Unfortunately, Amarillo’s offense failed to score any more runs the rest of the game, despite getting a pair of baserunners in scoring position in the fourth and fifth inning. Josh Green pitched 2.1 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and walk, with a pair of strikeouts. Mack Lemieux inherited two on and one out in the bottom of the eighth. Lemieux would allow a single to the first batter he faced, but got a double play to end the inning. Justin Lewis failed to record any outs in the bottom of the ninth, giving up a single the first batter he faced, then a walk-off two-run homerun, ending the game.

A+ Hillsboro Hops 2, Tri-City Dust Devils 3 F/10

John Carver had an excellent start, going seven innings and allowing just one run on four hits and a walk, with ten strikeouts. The lone run and only real mistake Carver made was the solo HR allowed in the top of the third. Down 1-0 in the bottom of the fifth, newly promoted Wildern Patino manufactured a run by leading off with a double, advancing to third on a ground out, and scoring on a wild pitch to tie the game at 1-1. The Hops would pull ahead 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth, after Jordan Lawler led off with a double, advanced to third on an A.J. Vukovich single, then scored when Caleb Roberts ground into a force out, with Vukovich out at 2nd base.

Connor Grammes pitched 1.1 innings, and allowed the tying run to score in the top of the eighth in the most frustrating way possible. Grammes gave up a leadoff single, with the runner then stealing second base, advancing to third on a wild pitch, then scoring an a second wild pitch. Grammes got a ground out for the first out in the ninth, but walked the second. Shane Backhus relieved Grammes, getting a pair of strikeouts with a walk in between.

With the game going into extra innings, and the Manfred Man at second base, Backhus would have the first batter sacrifice bunt the runner to third, and a fielding error by Jordan Lawler allowed the next batter to reach and the runner to score. In the bottom of the tenth, Cam Coursey and Ramses Malave struck out for the first two outs, failing to move Manfred Man Wilderd Patino from second. Ryan Bliss would draw a walk to keep the inning going, but Jordan Lawler would strikeout to end the game.

A Visalia Rawhide 4, Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 2

Yilber Diaz pitched six innings and allowed just a run on three hits, a wild pitch, and two walks, while striking out nine. Diaz really only had any trouble in the top of the 2nd with a run scoring after a walk, a fielder's choice, a wild pitch, and a single. Aside from that, Diaz was excellent.

The Rawhide took advantage of three errors in the bottom of the third inning. Sergio Gutierrez reached on an error to lead off the inning, advanced to 2nd base on a Jean Walters sac bunt, then scored on a Juan Corniel single, with Corniel advancing to 2nd on an error. A pair of walks to Jacen Roberson and Junior Franco would load the bases. J.J D'orazio would strikeout for the second out of the inning, Gary Mattis would reach thanks to another fielding error, scoring Juan Corniel, and leaving the bases still loaded for Alvin Guzman. Guzman would come through with a single, scoring two more runs to make the score 4-1.

Sunday July 24th

AAA Reno Aces 11 El Paso Chihuahuas 10 F/10

Drey Jameson went 5.2 innings and allowed five runs on six hits and two walks, while striking out four. Jameson gave up a run in the top of the 1st, but the Aces answered back in the bottom of the inning with a pair of runs. Corbin Carroll led off with a double, advanced to third on a fly out, then scored on a two-run HR hit by Stone Garrett, his league leading 25th HR of the year. Jameson would give up a three-run homer, and four runs total in the top of the 3rd inning to make the score 5-2, but the Aces offense answered back with three runs in the bottom of the inning to tie the game up at 5-5. Corbin Carroll led off with a walk, then scored on a Cooper Hummel homerun to make the score 4-5. Seth Beer would make it 5-5 with a one-out solo homerun to right centerfield.

The Aces made it 6-5 in the bottom of the fourth after Dominic Miroglio led off with a double, advanced to third on a groundout, and scored on a Camden Duzenack single. They'd make it 7-5 in the bottom of the fifth after Seth Beer doubled and scored on a Jake Hager single. Drey Jameson would get the first two outs of the sixth inning before being relieved by Mitchell Stumpo, who then retire the one batter he faced via flyout ending the inning. The Aces padded their lead further in the bottom of the sixth, with Jancarlos hitting a leadoff single, Corbin Carroll drawing a walk, and both scoring on a Stone Garrett double.

Blake Workman relieved Stumpo for the 7th inning, and allowed two runs on four hits. Caleb Barager relieved workman with two on and two outs, but got a flyball out in foul territory to end the inning. Reno would score one more insurance run in the bottom of the inning after a single and a pair of walks loaded the bases the with no outs, but failed to capitalize on it. A run did score on soft grounder hit by Camden Duzenack, but Corbin Carroll and Cooper Hummel would both go down on strikes.

Miguel Aguilar got just two outs in the eighth, while allowing two more runs on a pair of hits thanks to a two run homer. Paul Fry relieved Aguilar and retired the only batter he faced to end the 8th inning. J.P Wendelken pitched the ninth and allowed the game tying run after walking the first batter, then allowed the runner to advance to second on a wild pitch, and then gave up a single, scoring the run. After Reno’s offense came up short in the bottom of the ninth, Wendelken would redeem himself in the top of the 10th by pitching a scoreless inning.

The Aces would have Yonny Hernandez start as the Manfred Man at 2nd base. Corbin Carroll lined out for the first out, advancing Hernandez to third. Cooper Hummel and Stone Garrett were then Intentionally walked to load the bases, but then Seth Beer was unintentionally walked, forcing in the winning run in a literal walk off win.

AA Amarillo Sod Poodles 8 Midland RockHound 3

Amarillo's offense went right to work with Jorge Barrosa leading the game off with a single. Tristin English flew out for the first out, but Leandro Cedeno would single putting runners on the corners for Eduardo Diaz. Diaz would double, scoring Barrosa, and putting runners on 2nd and 3rd. Roby Enriquez would ground out, but Tim Tawa would homer to left center, giving Amarillo a 4-0 lead. Brandon Pfaadt struck out eleven batters over six scoreless innings, while scattering five hits and a walk. Eduardo Diaz would extend Amarillo’s lead to 5-0 with a two-out solo homer to left center.

In the top of the seventh Amarillo added another insurance run, after Andy Yerzy took a one-out walk, advanced to 2nd on a wild pitch, and scored on a Jorge Barrosa double. Brent Teller relieved Pfaadt in the bottom of the inning, and was lucky to not give up any runs Teller hit the first batter, then got a fly out, advanced the runner to second with a wild pitch, then got a fly out for the second out. He'd then give up a walk and a single to load the bases before being relieved by Yorvin Pantoja, who'd get a strikeout to get out of the jam and end the inning. Amarillo tacked on another insurance ran in the top of the eighth, with Eduardo Diaz hitting a two out double and scoring on Roby Enriquez’s single.

Yorvin Pantoja pitched the bottom of the eighth, and was hit hard, giving up a leadoff double, than a homerun to make the score 7-2. Pantoja would get a pop out and then a strikeout for the first two outs, but would then give up a solo homer to make the score 7-3. Pantoja would get the hook and get relieved by Jake Rice. Rice walked the first batter he faced, but got a fly out to end the inning.

Amarillo added a final tally in the top of the ninth. Juan Centeno singled to lead off the inning, and was pinch run for by Jose Curpa. Curpa would steal 2nd, then advanced to third and scored on pair of ground outs. Jorge Barrosa then hit a two-out single, but was picked off at first by the pitcher. Jake Rice allowed a single to the lead off batter in the bottom of the ninth, but got a fly out for the first out, a strikeout for the second out, and then another flyout to end the game.

A+ Hillsboro Hops 14 Tri-City Dust Devils 3

Jamison Hill pitched five innings with a pair of runs allowed on three hits, a wild pitch, a hit batter, and four walks, while striking out six. Hill allowed the first run in the op of the first inning, and the second run in the top of the fourth; both runs scored after Hill walked a batter and then gave up a double.

Now down 2-0 after the top of the fourth, the Hops scored four runs in the bottom of the inning. AJ Vukovich hit a one-out ground rule double, and Caleb Roberts followed with a second double to put runners on 2nd and 3rd for Neyfey Castillo. Castillo singled, scoring Vukovich, and putting runners on the corners for Deyvison De Los Santos. Or rather, it would have, if a wild pitch hadn't allowed Caleb Roberts to score and tie the game up at 2-2. De Los Santos would blast a fly ball to left center, scoring Castillo, and putting the score at 4-2.

Hillsboro would score eight more runs in the bottom of the fifth. Ryan Bliss led off with a bunt single to third, stole second, and scored on a Jordan Lawler double. Lawler would score on an A.J. Vukovich single to make the score 6-2. Vukovich advanced to 2nd on a wild pitch, then scored on a Caleb Roberts double to make it 7-2. Neyfey Castillo would strikeout for the first out, but Deyvison De Los Santos singled to out runners on 1st and 3rd. Tri-City made a pitching change, but Wilderd Patino singled, scoring Roberts and advancing De Los Santos to 2nd. Danny Oirente would ground out and advance the runners to 2nd and 3rd, but Channy Ortiz would walk on four straight pitches, bringing Ryan Bliss to the plate for the second time in the inning. Bliss would take two balls, then a strike, before hitting a fly ball over the centerfield wall for a grand slam homerun. Jordan Lawler would hit a single for his second hit of the inning, but AJ Vukovich ground out to finally end the inning.

Justin Martinez relieved Hill and pitched a scoreless 6th inning. Martinez would go back out for the 7th, strike out the first batter he faced and walked the second before being relieved by Hugh Fisher. Fisher's inherited runner immediately stole second base. Fisher would give you a single to put runners on the corners, and defensive indifference would allow the runner at 1st to advance to 2nd. A double by the next batter would score two runs, who'd then steal 3rd, and score on another single. The next batter hit into double play, ending the inning.

Jose Alcantara would pitch a scoreless top of the eighth, and the Hops would add two more runs in the bottom of the eighth. AJ Vukovich and Neyfey Castillo walked, advanced to 2nd and 3rd on a ground out, with both scoring on a Wilderd Patino single. Patino would get thrown out trying to stretch the single into a double,

Christian Montes De Oca retired all three batters he faced in the ninth.

A Visalia Rawhide 2 Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 11

Liam Norris went 2.1 innings and allowed six runs on six hits and four walks, with a solo HR allowed in the 3rd inning. Josh Swales relieved Norris with one out, with a runner on first, who’d immediately end up at 2nd, thanks to a passed ball by catcher J.J. D’orazio. Swales then struck out two batters to end the inning. Swales would pitch the 4th and 5th inning, allowing two runs in the fourth, and another run in the 5th to put Visalia down nine runs. Yaifer Perdomo pitched two innings and gave up a pair of runs ( both in the 6th) on three hits, a HBP, and a wild pitch.

Rancho Cucamonga’s pitching was perfect through the first three inning, with five Visalia batters striking out in a row. Jacen Roberson would walk in the fourth, which was followed by Junior Franco hitting a single, but JJ D’Orazio hitting into a fielder’s choice followed by a Sheng-Ping Chen strikeout would strand Roberson at third. the Chen strikeout would start another streak of five Rawhide batters striking out. After being shutdown by the first two pitchers they faced, the Rawhide finally mustered some offense after a pitching change.

Junior Franco led off with a single, J.J. D’Orazio walked, and a wild pitch advanced them to 2nd and 3rd. Sheng-Ping Chen ground out, scoring Franco to make the score 11-1. The next two batters, Alvin Guzman and Deivi Estrada both struck out, but not before a second wild pitch allowed D’Orazio to score from third. The Rawhide would manage only one baserunner the rest of the game, with Juan Corniel drawing a two out walk in the bottom of the 8th. Zach Barnes allowed a hit in a scoreless 8th, and Listher Sosa likewise allowed a hit in a scoreless inning in the 9th.

,