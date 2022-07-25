Snake Bytes: 07/25 - Small-Market Team

Diamondbacks News

Corbin Martin struggled to pitch consistently, the bats failed to capitalize on 13 at-bats with RISP, and a combination of sloppy play and a lack of execution sank any possibility of a D-Back sweep of a struggling Nats team.

Perhaps most concerningly, Martin wasn’t able to rely on his curveball, which is key for him to complement a fastball/change-up heavy arsenal. “It wasn’t a pitch he had a great feel for today,” Lovullo said. Ultimately, he only used it on six occasions, inducing one whiff, two hard-hit lineouts and an RBI single.

“He’s got really good stuff,” Lovullo said. “It’s just a matter of being consistent with all pitches and that wasn’t the case for him today.” - Torey Lovullo on Cobin Martin’s outing

“I felt like we did a lot right in this game today with the exception of scoring runs, and we had opportunities to score and blow this game open but it just didn’t happen,” Lovullo said.

Martin didn’t view his performance as a step forward from his recent strong work. He didn’t attack the zone nearly enough, throwing 36 strikes and 35 balls.

“I feel like I got away from that today and tried to do too much and put myself in a situation to pretty much backtrack,” Martin said.

I’m with the Nationals though, what did Robles really do?

RHP Corbin Martin recalled from Triple-A Reno; RHP Edwin Uceta optioned.

Zach Davies threw a 20-pitch bullpen session on July 19, then he completed a 35-pitch session on July 22, after which manager Torey Lovullo said the right-hander “felt very good” and “was dotting it up” with his pitches. The next step for Davies will be facing hitters, although it has not yet been determined when that will happen.

As of July 22, Humberto Castellanos continued to feel tenderness in his elbow after numerous attempts to start a throwing program. Manager Torey Lovullo said the team has “pulled back a little bit on increasing that volume, and we’re just reading and reacting day to day, as far as how he feels.” Castellanos is progressing slower than the club had initially expected after he went on the injured list June 1.

Around The MLB

The Los Angeles Angels routed the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, winning by a 9-1 final. Along the way, the Angels broke an absurd stretch that had seen them not win a game started by a pitcher other than Shohei Ohtani since June.

David Ortiz, Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Minoso, Tony Oliva, Bud Fowler and Negro Leagues legend Buck O’Neil were inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

“The Twins didn’t release me based on talent,” said Ortiz. “They released me based on salary. They were a small-market team.”

Goldy doesn’t believe in the COVID-vaccination.

July 25 is the deadline for Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association to come to an agreement on an international player draft, which would replace the current international signing system and end the qualifying-offer system for big league free agents.

Better call up Ben Joyce ASAP before the dude blows out that arm indefinitely. And being it an Angels’ prospect, that will probably happen sooner than later.

The Marlins moved former D-Back prospect Jazz Chisholm to the 60-day IL. The Bahama native has a stress fracture in his back, which doesn’t sound very good. Maybe the trade starts tilting towards the D-Backs again.

Across The Pacific

Thank You #Hsinchu

The opening game of New Hsinchu Baseball Stadium with 10,000 fans.@FubonGuardians took the historic WIN, #WeiChuanDragons got a soldout at box office. pic.twitter.com/7ZH1yPs5Dj — CPBL 中華職棒 (@CPBL) July 22, 2022

Kansai Electric Power Co. Chairman Sadayuki Sakakibara, 79, a former president of Toray Industries Inc. and chairman of the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren), will become the next commissioner of Nippon Professional Baseball Organization. Sakakibara will succeed Atsushi Saito, making him the second consecutive commissioner to come from the business world.

The Tigers — and the Giants as well, but for less auspicious reasons — made KBO history on Sunday with a 23-0 win at Sajik Baseball Stadium in Busan. The dominant performance saw the Tigers secure the biggest winning margin ever in a KBO game, beating the previous record of 22 runs set by the Samsung Lions with a 27-5 win over the LG Twins in 1997 and tied with the Giants 23-1 win over the Doosan Bears in 2014.

Across The Atlantic

French-born Bochy ended his MLB tenure with the San Francisco Giants in 2019, after 13 seasons. Three-time winner of the World Series in 2010, 2012 and 2014 with the Giants, Bochy was named National League Manager of the Year in 1996.

The agreement was already in place in 2019, but COVID prevented Bochy from taking the helm.

He’ll face a tough task in staying ahead of Germany, Spain and Czech Republic.

Across The Wall

“I understand that there will be a lot of talk about the fact an active player serves as general manager for the first time in the history of the World Baseball Classic,” said Cruz during a press conference.

The Puerto Rican Baseball Federation has named Eduardo Perez as the general manager of the National Team. The first task of the new general manager would be appointing the National Team skipper. He managed Puerto Rico to fourth place in the Baseball World Cup 2009.Perez is currently an ESPN baseball analyst.