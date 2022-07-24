Diamondbacks 3, Nationals 4: Quickcap

Ben will be guest recapping, but he had a schedule clash with his other half (we've all been there!), so it's going to show up...later. In the meantime. the D-backs blew a late lead and, with it, a chance to overtake the Rockies. The previously fairly reliable Ian Kennedy and Joe Mantiply allowed the tying and go-ahead runs in the seventh and eighth respectively, and the offense wasted a number of chances. None likely bigger than the bases loaded, no outs opportunity in the eighth, where Ketel popped out, and Christian Walker hit into a double-play.

Corbin Martin returned to the rotation. He allowed four hits and a run over four innings. However, more of concern is his K:BB of 1:5. Yes, that's not a typo. However, seems likely he'll get more starts. Josh Rojas had three hits, but also committed a key error which led to an unearned Washington run in the sixth. David Peralta had two hits and a walk, and Daulton Varsho a hit and two walks. The D-backs are now 1-7 in games decided by one run this month.