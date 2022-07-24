Snake Bytes: 7/24

Team News



Madison Bumgarner strikes out season-high 9 in D-backs win over Nats

Nationals No. 9 hitter Victor Robles hit a solo home run to left field and the left-handed starter didn’t appreciate Robles’ celebration.

“He’s a clown. Golly. No shame. No shame,” Bumgarner said. “It’s 7-1, you hit your third home run of the year, you act like Barry Bonds breaking the record. Clean it up. I don’t care about giving up the run. Hell, we won 7-2. That’s frustrating. I’m the old grumpy guy, I know, but that type of stuff didn’t used to happen. Now, that’s ridiculous.”

Efficient Bumgarner works eight innings as Diamondbacks beat Nationals again

D-backs to recall RHP Corbin Martin to start Sunday’s game vs. Nationals

Corbin Martin to start Sunday’s series finale against Washington Nationals

“He’s been throwing the ball very well in Reno,” manager Torey Lovullo said of Martin. “He’s been working hard. It hasn’t been an easy road or him. We know that but when it happens, it happens fast and I think he’s connected some things and we’re excited to have him here and see what he can give us.”

‘They all owe him dinner’: Druw Jones impresses on first day with Arizona Diamondbacks

D-backs’ Druw Jones likens game to father’s, wants to reach MLB quickly

Other Baseball



Brewers Sign Aaron Ashby To Five-Year Extension

Here’s what Nats reportedly want for Soto

it will take 4 to 5 top young players (combo of prospects and major leaguers with low service time) to potentially land the superstar

Singer’s career night backed by Witt, late surge

Singer spun six-plus stellar innings, allowing two runs (one earned) with a career-high 12 strikeouts

Quintana throws gem amid swirling trade rumors

Thrilling rally in Baltimore: ‘You need to watch out for the Orioles’

“These guys are special. These guys are fun to watch,” starter Jordan Lyles said after gritting through five innings of three-run ball. “... Man, you need to watch out for the Orioles.”

Farm Implements



AAA Reno walked off El Paso 7-6, Stone Garrett hit a walk off 2 run home run in the bottom of the 9th.

AA Midland Rock Hounds walked off the Poodles, 3-2.

A Tri City beat the Hops, 3-2 in 10 innings.

A Visalia won 4-2 over Rancho and scored all 4 runs in the bottom of the 3rd.

Anything Goes



The Nationals SP today will be Erick Fedde. Last year I guest recapped a game against the Nationals that he also started. It ended up being the first loss of our 13 game losing streak. https://www.azsnakepit.com/2021/5/16/22438506/nationals-3-d-backs-0-fedde-up?_ga=2.147192178.43309108.1657932028-589584705.1578108339

