Druw Jones day at Chase Field

Diamondbacks first round draft pick, (#2 overall) Druw Jones was out at Chase field today for what will surely be a memorable day in the young man’s life. Accompanied by his parents, former major leaguer Andruw Jones and his wife Nicole, as well as his agent Scott Boras, Druw got the full major league experience.

The first thing I can tell you is standing next to him in the clubhouse, his listed height of 6’4” is definitely legit. I’m 6’ 1 1⁄ 2 ”, and he’s at least 2 inches taller. We got to see him take batting practice and it was impressive to see him uncoil his swing and launch line drives and deep fly balls, several of which went over the wall. Long and lanky, it would be a cliche to say he wiry strength, but that’s the best way I can think to describe it.

He points the bat back towards the pitcher a bit, and it becomes more pronounced as he starts his swing. That’s something I’m guessing they might end up working with him on, but we’ll see.

Once he got done with BP he signed autographs with a line of kids, and you could see how excited both he and the children were. He was soaking it all, and as he would say later, you never know when you’re going to get these opportunities again. While I’m sure there will be years of this for him, it’s good to see him start off not taking the experience for granted.

Awesome seeing No. 2 overall draft pick by the @Dbacks Druw Jones (@jones_druw) signing autographs for the fans after BP. @azfamily pic.twitter.com/Yxf5Oty00D — Julia Lopez (@JuliaLopez3) July 23, 2022

You know he was taught well too. His parents were very engaged , watching intently, but also very reserved. Jake Rill from MLB got in the question to Andruw I wanted to ask, so here it is:

Andruw Jones knew his son, Druw, was destined for an MLB career after taking him to a tryout when he was 14.



"I brought him back and I told his mom, 'This kid is pretty special.'" #Dbacks — Jake Rill (@JakeDRill) July 23, 2022

Later Druw attended a media session with his agent Scott Boras. Here are a couple of short clips from our friends at PHNXDBACKS

#Dbacks newest prospect Druw Jones on taking the field at Chase for the first time, throwing out the first pitch, and more: pic.twitter.com/CtHpX1dPSr — PHNX Diamondbacks (@PHNX_Dbacks) July 23, 2022

Druw Jones’ agent Scott Boras on what makes the #Dbacks young outfielder such a special player. pic.twitter.com/odwicZqAkv — PHNX Diamondbacks (@PHNX_Dbacks) July 23, 2022

Druw also talked about meeting some of the other young players from the organization and the fun he had working out with them today, relaying some of the jokes and advice he got.

You can listen to the full press conference audio here

He capped off his evening by throwing a perfect strike first pitch off the rubber to Alek Thomas.

First pitch from Druw Jones to Alek Thomas. Looking forward to seeing these two work together more in the future. #Dbacks pic.twitter.com/R6iABVBwhD — PHNX Diamondbacks (@PHNX_Dbacks) July 24, 2022

Good luck young man. We’ll be looking forward to seeing you soon at Chase Field on a nightly basis