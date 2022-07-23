Diamondbacks Minor League Recap 7/22/2022: Break’s Over!

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 3-1 record.

Recently, the Diamondbacks promoted three players from Low A Visalia to High A Hillsboro: Jordan Lawlar, Deyvison De Los Santos, and Wilderd Patino. Lawlar was originally promoted to Hillsboro two weeks ago, but spent a week with Visalia as the Hops played the Vancouver Canadians. Flamethrowing righty Conor Grammes has been activated from the injured list, completing his rehab from Tommy John surgery in June 2021.

Top Prospect Performances

Reno CF Corbin Carroll: 0-2, 2 BB, SB (4) 2 R, 2 K

Hillsboro SS Jordan Lawlar: 1-4, 2B, SB (3), 2 R

Reno RHP Ryne Nelson: 5 2⁄ 3 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 1 BB, 4 K, 80 pitches (51 strikes)

Hillsboro 3B Deyvison De Los Santos: 2-4, R, 2 K

Hillsboro RF A.J. Vukovich: 1-4

AAA: Reno Aces 8, El Paso Chihuahuas 5

A 4-run bottom of the 8th allowed Reno (50-41) to rally and beat El Paso in their final at-bat. Designated hitter Stone Garrett had 2 hits and drove in 4 from the #3 spot in the lineup, with his 2-run homer and 2-run single fueling a pair of 4-run frames for the Aces. Ryne Nelson struggled a bit with the long ball, as he allowed 4 runs in 5.2 innings on 6 hits with 2 of those hits leaving the park. Corbin Carroll walked and scored twice from the leadoff spot. Mitchell Stumpo, Taylor Widener, and Caleb Baragar each pitched scoreless innings in relief with Widener picking up the win in the 8th.

AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 10, Midland RockHounds 6

Amarillo (41-43) took a commanding lead in the first inning, scoring 7 runs before Slade Cecconi threw his first pitch of the evening. Jorge Barrosa was perfect from the leadoff spot, going 5 for 5 and drawing a walk to reach all 6 times he batted. Leandro Cedeno’s 19th home run opened up the scoring. Cecconi ran into trouble in the 4th inning, as a throwing error and a hit batter came around to score on a 3-run home run. All three runs were unearned on Cecconi’s ledger, although the supplemental first rounder delivered 4 innings with 5 strikeouts on the night.

A+: Hillsboro Hops 6, Tri-City Dust Devils 1

Luke Albright didn’t have the best command, but was virtually unhittable with 1 run in 5 innings with 4 walks and 8 strikeouts. Hillsboro (38-48) took the lead in the 2nd on the strength of Wilderd Patino’s first home run after being promoted. A 4-run 7th inning allowed the Hops to ice the game away, as errors resulted in Hillsboro getting extra baserunners followed up by a back-breaking single by A.J. Vukovich to cap the inning. Jordan Lawlar doubled and scored in the first, Deyvison De Los Santos had 2 hits, and Wilderd Patino had a homer and reached on a 3-base error after their promotion.

A: Visalia Rawhide 0, Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 12

Instead of doing a written paragraph, I’ll just recap this game with a GIF from the Naked Gun that appropriately sums up this game.