Diamondbacks 10, Nationals 1: Zac Gallen Flirts With No-Hitter

RECORD: 41-52, Pace 71-91

The Diamondbacks played almost a perfect game in their first game after the All Star Break, defeating the Washington Nationals 10-1.

Zac Gallen was outstanding, taking a no hitter into the 6th inning on the way to 7 shutout innings. He didn’t walk a batter, struck out 7, and was in control the entire game. Spotting his fastball, he said he used all 4-5 of his pitches and had pretty good command, saying he “had everything working for the most part” and felt only the curve wasn’t as sharp as the others “but you still have to use it”.

He induced a lot of easy outs, including 10 groundouts. 10 of Gallen’s 21 outs were on 3 or fewer pitches. He had just 8 swing and miss through the first 6 innings, but finished strong with 5 swing and miss in his last inning of work.

Gallen’s record improved to 5-2 as his ERA dropped to 3.31

Ketel Marte hit a three run homer in a four run third inning and this time the D-backs offense kept tacking on, adding a run in each of the 4th, 6th, and 7th innings and three more in the 8th. Daulton Varsho hit a monster homerun among his three hits and Carson Kelly had three hits and a walk out of the leadoff spot.

Innings Recap

T-1: Great start for Zac Gallen, striking out Cesar Hernandez and then making an excellent play on a swinging bunt to throw out Kelbert Ruiz. Juan Soto fell behind 0-2, and ended up grounding out to Ketel Marte at 2b. 12 pitches thrown.

B-1: Carson Kelly, facing the left hander Patrick Corbin came in 6 for 15 .400 in the leadoff spot . He justified his spot in the order, hitting a one hopper to the left center field wall on a 95 MPH 4 seamer at the top of the zone. Impressive pitch to get on top of. But he didn’t even advance to 3rd let alone score as Luplow, Marte and Walker went down in order after that.

T-2: Another 1-2-3 for Zac, two groundouts and a K, 12 more pitches

B-2: D-backs down 1-2-3, Kennedy grounded to first, McCarthy and Alcantara struck out.

T-3: Zac retired the first two quickly, but a medium groundball got under the glove of Alcantara at 3rd. Ruled an E-5, he got the next batter to pop out to shallow center where Geraldo Perdomo made a nice running catch. No-No still intact.

B-3 : Diamondbacks strike ! Perdomo roped a one out single to left, and Kelly followed with a hit to center. Luplow came through with a hit to score Perdomo and give the D-backs the lead. Ketel stepped in and reached down to launched a down and way changeup 423 feet to the homerun porch, scoring Kelly and Luplow, giving Arizona a 4-0 lead.

T-4: Two more ground outs and a fly out, and Gallen has still not allowed a hit through 4 innings. He’s at 51 pitches.

B-4: Carson Kelly’s 3rd hit of the game, a sharp single to right drove in Daulton Varsho from second base.

T-5: A couple of K’s looking and a fly to right keep the no hitter going. He needed 15 pitches that inning though, and pitch counts stands at 65.

B-5: Dbacks held scoreless in Corbin’s last inning of work.

T-6: Zac got the first two outs of the inning but a come backer by Cesar Hernandez glanced off Gallen’s glove and died in the middle of the infield, and was scored an infield hit, breaking up the no hitter. Carson Kelly hysterically joked that he was going to get Zac out for some Pitcher Fielding Practice tomorrow to work on come backers.

B-6: Former Diamondback Jordan Weems relieved Corbin. Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic came over to chat about Gallen’s outing with me and while watching Daulton Varsho face Weems he predicted a hard hit pulled ball, maybe even a homer, stating Varsho could turn Weems 98 MPH fastball around. After fouling a few straight back, Varsho did just that, blasting the 9th pitch of the at bat 110 MPH , 451 feet deep into the right field bleachers. 6-0 D-backs

T-7: Soto singled to right to lead off the 7th. It was the 27th straight game he’s reached base safely. Josh Bell saw 8 pitches before striking out and suddenly Zac’s pitch count is 91.

B-7: Marte Tripled into the right field corner off of Hunter Harvey, and scored on a 110 MPH line bullet to right “sac fly” from Walker.

T-8: Ian Kennedy pitching his in his first game back from the injured list posted a 1-2-3 inning, with 2K’s and fly out.

B-8: A sloppy error by Mikail Franco on a routine ground ball to start the 8th was followed by singles from Varsho and Perdomo and walks to Kelly and Luplow, and a sac fly by Ketel. That all resulted in 3 more runs

T-9: Edwin Uceta on to pitch the 9th. A bloop double, a wild pitch and groundout gave the Nationals their only run, spoiling the team shutout.

Fangraphs WPA BOX

Gallen, +.248, Marte +.149 and Kelly +.131 lead this lopsided victory tonight

Post-game Audio

Torey Lovullo

Zac Gallen

Carson Kelly